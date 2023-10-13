‘Dragon Ball Daima’ release date, cast, plot, and how to watch

Dragon Ball Daima is the next exciting anime installment in the series based on Akira Toriyama’s original 1984 manga Dragon Ball. While the show was only recently announced at New York City Comic Con, with a meager teaser trailer providing the bulk of the information we have thus far, we will do our best to provide you with everything we know.

The few bits of information we do have is very intriguing. For instance, Toriyama is heavily involved with it, overseeing the original work, story, and character designs, so don’t expect any non-canon nonsense like Dragon Ball GT. What’s more, Daima is bringing the Dragon Ball series back to its roots by featuring a small-statured Goku just like in the original series that kicked off the entire saga. Goku even has his Power Pole back, the extraordinary staff that can extend its length at will. However, does that mean Daima actually takes place during the events of Dragon Ball, and if not, what is the plot exactly?

‘Dragon Ball Daima’: Everything we know so far

In terms of when Dragon Ball Daima takes place, it’s actually sandwiched in between the events of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, as we previously reported. That is to say, it takes place after the Z Fighters defeated Majin Buu but before the rise of Beerus and Whis. If that’s the case, why do Goku, Vegeta, and the rest of the Earth’s mightiest heroes all look fun-sized in the trailer?

Well, as the teaser alluded to, it seems the adult forms of our heroes were shrunken down through some magical means, perhaps with the help of a wish granted by Shenron with a Monkey Paw-type consequence.

When it comes to the cast, that part still remains mysterious. For instance, Fandom Post listed the Japanese cast as “TBA.” When it comes to the English dub cast, that is equally as unknown. In fact, during the NYCC event when Daima was announced, Bulma actress Monia Rial and Whis actor Ian Sinclair seemed completely caught off guard when Dragon Ball executive producer Akio Iyoku revealed it. As Pop Verse reported, they were both grilling Iyoku if their characters were in the show. Iyoku confirmed Bulma would be in it, but said “maybe” when it came to Whis, according to the answer he gave through his translator, the article said.

In terms of when Dragon Ball Daima will be released, only the vague date of Fall 2024 has been given so far. It wasn’t explicitly stated in the articles that have covered its announcement, but it’s probably a safe assumption that Dragon Ball Daima will be available to stream on Crunchyroll since Toei Animation has partnered with them to release their shows for years now.