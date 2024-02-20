‘Ninja Kamui’ episode 3 release date and time, confirmed

Ninja Kamui promised violence from the moment its first trailer was released, and that is exactly what we have been getting. The original anime’s premiere was filled to the brim with bloody action, enticing all those who enjoy a good tale of revenge. From the director that brought us Jujutsu Kaisen‘s first season and Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Park Sunghoo, this new series has everything that it takes to become a hit. It follows Joe Higan, a ninja who deserted his clan to live in hiding — until tragedy struck, of course.

After the murders of his wife and son, the protagonist dives back into his old life, intent on getting revenge by taking down that very same clan. Although simple, this premise is effective in luring us into Ninja Kamui‘s dark world, but it’s the episodes’ animation, storytelling, and tone that keep us hooked.

After a bloody premiere, episode 2 turned its focus to worldbuilding, giving us an idea of the role ninjas played in society in the past, how that changed, and taking us on a trip as Joe searches for leads. While it was a nice change of pace from episode 1, there’s no doubt that the anime won’t keep it up for too long. No matter how many moments of levity we get, they’re always just a breath away from violence.

Besides, with Joe now in contact with FBI agents Mike Moriss and Emma Samanda, he’s one step closer to getting his much-desired revenge. We’ll have to wait and see how this attempt at exchanging information will turn out down the line, though.

When does episode 3 of Ninja Kamui come out?

Screengrab via Adult Swim YouTube

Grab some popcorn and get comfortable, because according to Adult Swim’s broadcast schedule, episode 3 of Ninja Kamui is set to release on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 5am ET. For your convenience, here are the air times for episode 3 in different time zones:

Central Time (CT) — Feb. 24, 4am

Mountain Standard Time (MST) — Feb. 24, 3am

Pacific Time (PT) — Feb. 24, 2am

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) — Feb. 24, 10am

If for some reason you’re unable to catch episode 3 as it airs on Adult Swim, don’t worry, there are other opportunities to watch it. Ninja Kamui episodes always hit Max the day after they air, which means that you’ll be able to stream this one on the platform starting on Feb. 25.

Make sure not to miss out on the next episode of Ninja Kamui. Assuming that episodes 1 and 2 are anything to go by, we’re in for a bloody ride this season.