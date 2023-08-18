‘Blue Lock Episode Nagi’ movie release window and trailer

It didn’t take long at all for Blue Lock to become one of the most beloved soccer anime series in current times. Its manga began serialization in 2018, and only four years later, the anime adaptation hit the screens, to the delight of fans around the globe. Needless to say, its first season went a long way in helping increase the series’ popularity, and by now, Blue Lock is firmly established as one of the best sports anime of all time, even influencing the projects of mainstream, international celebrities.

With this much success, it came as no surprise when the anime was renewed for a second season. What most fans didn’t expect, however, was for the series to get its first spin-off movie announced, as well. Blue Lock Episode Nagi will be an adaptation of the series spin-off manga by the same author, Muneyuki Kaneshiro, focusing on the talented Seishiro Nagi.

The announcement came in March, so for months, fans have been keeping their eyes peeled for any new bit of information about the film. Thankfully, now they have more than that. On Aug. 16, Blue Lock‘s Japanese website released a teaser trailer for the movie, which was later also shared on YouTube. In it, fans get a glimpse of what the animation and art style for Episode Nagi will look like, as well as a peek into what its focus will be. Needless to say, the dynamic between Nagi and Reo will take the central stage.

If you think this is a big enough revelation for the time being, though, you’re in for a treat. Along with the teaser came a hint about when fans will be able to set their sights on the animated film. Don’t worry, it won’t take too long.

When does Blue Lock Episode Nagi come out?

At the time of writing, an exact premiere date for the movie is yet to be announced, but the team behind the project has been kind enough to grant us a release window. Get excited, because according to the teaser trailer and Blue Lock‘s official website, Episode Nagi will hit Japanese theaters in the Spring of 2024.

Sadly, there’s no information about the film’s international release, but it’s safe to guess that it might happen a few months after the Japanese debut. This tends to be the case with a large portion of anime movies, although there are exceptions, of course.

While waiting for Episode Nagi and season two of Blue Lock, fans would do well to dive into other sports anime. This year had some great releases that viewers are likely to enjoy.