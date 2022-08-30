All forms of Trunks in the ‘Dragon Ball’ franchise

Throughout Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super, Trunks has been one of the characters to show up the most.

First appearing in Dragon Ball Z, Trunks quickly became a fan favorite for his cool appearance, personality, and of course, the extreme amounts of powers that he has acquired over the years.

Of course, like many others, Trunks is able to channel this power into new forms that alter his appearance and provide access to extra power. In this article, we’ll be listing all of these unique forms, but we won’t be including anything that isn’t considered canon so no Heroes, GT, or video game exclusive forms.

Kid Trunks

Screengrab via Toei Animation

The base form of Trunks during the Majin Buu saga of Dragon Ball Z and beyond is Kid Trunks. Being a Saiyan, Kid Trunks has the ability to use an immense amount of power, fly, and energy blast, and has great hand-to-hand combat skills.

Super Saiyan Kid Trunks

Screengrab via Toei Animation

Unlike other characters, Kid Trunks was able to achieve his Super Saiyan form very easily which could possibly be because of the fact that his father Vegeta had already achieved this form before Trunks was conceived. Super Saiyan Kid Trunks has all of the same powers as his base form, but with more power.

Of course, Super Saiyan Kid Trunks’ ultimate strength is achieved when fusing with Goten to create Gotenks, but technically that would be a new character and as such it doesn’t make our list.

Future Trunks

Screengrab via Toei Animation

The first form of Trunks that we see in the Dragon Ball Z canon is Future Trunks. A version of Kid Trunks — but from the future… This character is initially on par with Goku when he fought Frieza, but does become substantially stronger over the series.

Future Trunks has access to ki attacks, and hand-to-hand skills, and uses a sword in combat which he is highly trained with. Of course, there are some differences in the multiple times we’ve seen base Future Trunks appear, but these are the consistencies.

Super Saiyan Future Trunks

Screengrab via Toei Animation

Super Saiyan Trunks again boasts all of the same strengths that the character does in its base form, but the power has been increased as happens to all characters when going Super Saiyan. In this form, there isn’t a whole lot to note about the transformation aside from the typical change of hair color and strength increase.

Super Saiyan 2 Future Trunks

Screengrab via Toei Animation

One of the few characters with a Super Saiyan 2 form, Trunks gets a slight appearance change to match the upgraded power of this form.

Ultra Super Saiyan Future Trunks

Screengrab via Toei Animation

The final Super Saiyan form for Future Trunks is Super Saiyan Grade III, which is not to be confused with other characters’ Super Saiyan 3 forms but may be close in terms of power. In this form, the character’s physique bulks up further and his overall strength grows larger.

Super Saiyan Rage Future Trunks

Screengrab via Toei Animation

In Dragon Ball Super Future Trunks appears once again and while he has upgraded versions of all of the previously mentioned forms, he also gets a new form referred to as Super Saiyan 2 Rage Future Trunks.

While in this form Future Trunks has the typical Super Saiyan hair and yellow glow, but it is accompanied by a blue lightning glow and encompasses his blade. As you’d expect, the character gets a massive power boost allowing him to compete against the universal assault of Fused Zamasu.

While in this mode, Future Trunks absorbs the energy of the Earth to create a massive spirit bomb fusing with his sword to craft the Sword of Hope. While many refer to this as Spirit Bomb Super Saiyan Trunks, it would still appear to be an upgraded ability of his Super Saiyan Rage form and as such has been included in this listing.