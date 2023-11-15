15 strongest Dragon Ball Z characters, ranked by power

Starting in 1986, fans were introduced to the world of Dragon World and its special characters. Viewers, both young and old, have had Dragon Ball Z in their lives ever since. The fandom that has developed around Dragon Ball Z has a huge passion for the show itself, as well as the different characters that battle on the show.

The media of Dragon Ball Z ranges from the anime to multiple movies, collectibles that fans will always fight over, video games, and even a roleplaying game. Needless to say, Dragon Ball Z has made its mark on history. These are the top 15 strongest characters in the show, ranked.

15. Gotenks

Image via Toei Animation

In the Dragon Ball series, Gotenks is the first successful fusion dance character, created from the fusion of two young Saiyan warriors, Goten and Trunks. He likes to call himself “The Hero of Justice.” Gotenks is a powerful fighter with a unique knack for creative and unexpected techniques. Despite his immaturity and impulsiveness, he strives to protect his family and friends. Gotenks is an extremely formidable force with a great deal of potential, often stepping up to face threats even experienced fighters find challenging.

Other characters have performed fusions and have done so before, but none have been as bonded as Goten and Trunks. The pair have only become closer over the years, and their recent arc in Dragon Ball Super‘s manga has shown how close they are. The two of them are powerful Super Saiyans on their own who can easily defeat the universe’s most nefarious villains. Enemies rarely defeat them when they use the fusion dance to become Gotenks. Obviously, this assumes that they won’t make any mistakes during the dance, which is more often than not the case.

14. Android 17

Image via Toei Animation

In the beginning, Android 17 was a human named Lapis. However, he was transformed into a powerful cyborg by Dr. Gero in order to serve Gero’s vendetta against Goku, who overthrew the Red Ribbon Army as a child. The villainous scientist Dr. Gero modified and enhanced Android 17 to become a powerful android with immense strength and speed.

He began as a ruthless thug, an enemy to Earth’s heroes, who loved nothing more than hurting innocent people. Eventually, he reforms and becomes an ally, using his abilities to defend the planet, ultimately finding redemption and growing to respect nature and life as an asset.

As a park ranger, Android 17 is dedicated to protecting the environment, as well as spending time with his wife and children. Although he now has a greater sense of responsibility, he maintains a laid-back attitude, enjoying a carefree life on a remote island. As a result of a sizable power boost, Android 17 is comparable to Goku in his Super Saiyan Blue form. Android 17 was even the last person standing in the Tournament of Power, an incredible feat and a testament to his increasing strength.

13. Master Roshi

Image via Toei Animation

Master Roshi, also known as the Turtle Hermit or Jackie Chun, was a master martial arts teacher who taught many main characters in Dragon Team how to fight, including Gohan, Ox-King, Goku, Krillin, and Yamcha. The hermit Master Roshi lives as a wise and skilled martial artist due to the physical well-being that he has sustained over the past three centuries. He often serves as a mentor and father figure to Goku, Krillin, and other heroes throughout their adventures as they traverse the world.

In some cases, Master Roshi behaves impertinently and inappropriately. He may not be the most respected character, but he is undeniably one of the most dangerous forces on the show. In times of crisis, he provides invaluable guidance and support because of his incredible power and knowledge. Instilling in his students the values and virtues that form the foundation of heroic journeys is his dedication to self-improvement, along with his unwavering confidence in their potential.

12. Frieza

Image via Toei Animation

An intergalactic emperor with a deep hunger for dominance and conquest, Frieza is one of the universe’s most merciless and powerful villains. In addition to his ruthlessness, intelligence, and seemingly endless power, he is feared for his ability to destroy entire planets. In order to maintain control over the universe, Frieza is always striving to grow stronger, often by acquiring the Dragon Balls, which can grant him eternal life.

Frieza’s ability to transform, increasing his power level exponentially, made him the emperor of the universe, who controlled his own imperial army. Despite his initial villainy, Frieza eventually forms an uneasy alliance with Goku and his allies when confronted with greater threats. Frieza harbors a begrudging respect for his most powerful adversaries, even though he seeks revenge against those who have beaten him.

A number of atrocities were committed by Frieza throughout Dragon Ball Z, including destroying Planet Vegeta and attempting to destroy Earth. During the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, he joined forces with Goku and the Universe 7 team. Even though he wasn’t exactly motivated by altruistic reasons, he is still fighting along with them.

11. Future Trunks

Image via Toei Animation

The son of Vegeta and Bulma, Future Trunks, came from the future to warn Goku and the gang of the coming Android invasion. Future Trunks was born during a time when most of humanity had been wiped out by the Androids. His goal was to protect his old family, as well as gain the strength he would need to fight the androids in his own time.

It wasn’t a good childhood for Future Trunks, as all of the Z fighters were killed while he was young, and his only mentor was Future Gohan. His world is then attacked again by Goku, and so he can’t seem to catch a break. As a result of these events, he became the fearsome warrior that we are all familiar with, and he makes a much more compelling and interesting character than the normal Trunks. Despite being cold-hearted, reserved, and well-mannered, Future Trunks is a passionate fighter who is willing to take on any challenge to make his timeline a better place.

10. Hit

Image via Fuji TV

Hit burst onto the scene during the Tournament of Power which is also when he first showed off his Time-Skip power. He even was able to give Vegeta and Goku a serious run for their money during the tournament. However, he does not have any other powers really, which ended up showing during his battles with Vegeta and Goku.

A legendary assassin, Hit hails from Universe 6. The Time-Skip is one of his signature powers, which allows him to momentarily leap forward in time, making it appear as though he is moving at an impossible speed. With centuries of experience, he has mastered techniques few can match. Combined with his precision strikes, his adversaries are often bewildered and defeated before they can even react to him. But Hit is more than raw power; he is also professional, adaptable, and lives by a code.

A formidable force in any combat scenario, Hit shows strategic genius even in the most intense battles, such as those in the Tournament of Power. Although he doesn’t possess the same Saiyan powers or godlike abilities as some fighters, his unique skills, and seasoned experience definitely make him one of Dragon Ball’s mightiest fighters.

9. Gohan

Image via Toei Animation

Originally the plan was for Gohan to be a bookworm. That all changed, however, and Gohan has gone on to be one of the most feared fighters in the entire world. Gohan is not your usual fighter, as he has gone from a fierce warrior to a more peaceful man multiple times throughout the show. Gohan is the eldest son of Goku and Chi-Chi, and he shares his father’s extraordinary abilities and potential. With his background as both an academic and martial artist, he struggles to maintain a balance between the two.

As a leader in times of crisis, Gohan is a gentle and compassionate individual who fights to protect his loved ones. He ended up becoming the first fighter in history to hit a Super Saiyan Level two. The fact that he pulled this off ended up drawing a lot of attention to him, regardless of if he wanted that attention for fighting or not. According to Akira Toriyama, Gohan has always had the potential to be the strongest, and occasionally, during the series, he has even reached that level. As Gohan transformed into a Beast in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie, he again seemed to catch up to Vegeta and his father.

8. Mercenary Tao

Image via Fuji TV

Mercenary Tao is remembered as being Goku’s first real challenge in the show, which makes him one of the most legendary characters in history. But fans do not forget his strength and power, especially from the original series. Tao Pai Pai, or Mercenary Tao, as he is more commonly known, represented the first real challenge Goku faced during the Commander Red Saga. In addition to killing General Blue with his tongue, Tao then defeated Goku with a Dodon Ray blast. In addition, he launched Bora into the air and pierced his heart with Bora’s own spear. After losing to Tao, Goku sought out the Sacred Water at Korin Tower to strengthen himself.

When Goku defeated Tao in a rematch, it was Tao who suffered the real defeat when he used a surprise grenade attack to fool him, only for the grenade to literally explode in his face. Although his cyborg appearance kept him alive during the 23rd World Martial Arts Tournament, he did not have enough strength to defeat Tien. The fact that he gave Goku such a hard fight but also let Tien beat him so easily makes it hard to rank him, however, he is an incredibly strong and powerful character.

7. Krillin

Image via Toei Animation

One of the few characters who does not possess super strength, it took a lot for Krillin to get from where he started to where he is today. Once he gained the ability to fly, there was no looking back for him. Krillin is also able to beat many opponents he faces who are much stronger than he is. Krillin, who is trained in the art of Termit Hermit fighting, is adept at both melee and ki attacks, making him one of the strongest humans in existence. In his younger days, Krillin had a scrappy Melee style in which he relied upon strength. However, he changed his style when dealing with the aliens of Dragon Ball Z and became more defensive/supportive.

Krillin’s preferred mode of combat is to fight with friends, often acting as a distraction/interferer to allow his more powerful allies to attack. The Sensu beans he has in his bag allow him to play medic when his friends are in need of healing. He shows that while even though strength is a major key while fighting in the world, it is not everything.

6. Piccolo

Image via Fuji TV

Even though he is a key ally, Piccolo was at one time one of the strongest rivals and villains on the show. He was just as evil as his father but possessed superior strength. Originally of the Namekian race, Piccolo is a wise and strategic warrior who once strove to destroy Goku. Goku defeated Piccolo’s father in a tournament and killed him as well. Despite this, when Piccolo loses a battle with Goku, Goku chooses to spare his life, leading him to change up his loyalty and become Gohan’s mentor rather than just an ally.

His fight with Goku remains one of the all-time battles in the history of the franchise, but even though he was cheating, Goku was still able to come out on top. Piccolo’s caring and nurturing side emerges as a mentor to Gohan as a surrogate father, demonstrating his commitment to the ones he cares about deeply. With his composed manner, Piccolo often serves as a source of guidance and reason for his allies in times of conflict.

5. Vegeta

Image via Fuji TV

Vegeta is one of the most powerful and strongest Saiyans in the entire series, which is saying something. His incredibly fierce and intense rivalry with Goku is what pushes him to become stronger and stronger seemingly all the time in order to keep up with what Goku is able to do. Due to his rage, he can occasionally even beat Goku, however, the fact that he cannot do that on a consistent basis means he still has a lot of work to do.

A proud prince from the fallen Saiyan race, Vegeta originally arrives on Earth to conquer the planet and acquire the Dragon Balls as an invader. Though he displays a prideful and arrogant demeanor, he also displays a deep love for his family and friends. In the end, he joins forces with Earth’s defenders, particularly Goku. Vegeta symbolizes pride, determination, and an unwavering drive to succeed. Vegeta has evolved from a ruthless invader into one of Earth’s fiercest protectors. Vegeta constantly pushes his limits, whether it’s his base Saiyan form or new transformations such as Super Saiyan Blue Evolved. He became an indispensable warrior in battles that determined the universe’s fate because of his dedication to training and Saiyan pride.

4. Jiren

Image via Fuji TV

Jiren has a tragic backstory in that he lost both of his parents while he was a child. This motivated him to become the best and most formidable version of himself possible. Jiren really makes his mark when he transforms, as he is able to withstand what seems like an unlimited amount of power. Jiren has given Goku many problems while fighting in the past. Known as one of the most powerful fighters in the multiverse, Jiren is a stoic warrior who protects Universe 11, placing the needs of his people above all else. As he learns to respect and acknowledge the strengths of others, such as Goku, Jiren eventually learns the value of teamwork and friendship despite his single-minded focus on power.

Despite his strength, Jiren possesses an unwavering spirit that makes it impossible for him to be defeated by his universe’s God of Destruction. Jiren has been trained and dedicated to accomplishing feats that few are able to achieve. While participating in the Tournament of Power, he showed his overwhelming strength by taking on multiple powerful opponents at the same time. His stoic demeanor, coupled with his immense strength, make him an intimidating opponent.

3. Whis

Image via Toei Animation

One of the most peaceful characters in the world also happens to be one of the most powerful. Whis tries to fight and battle as rarely as he can, but when he does, it is quite a sight to see. Whis is the fastest angel out there and also has magical abilities that he can use in the middle of fights whenever he needs them. If fans of the show got to see him fight on a more frequent basis, then he might even be number one. In addition to being an attendant, Whis is the martial arts master for Lord Beerus, the God of Destruction in Universe 7. Even though Whis has a calm and elegant appearance, he conceals much power. Aside from his incredible strength and speed, he can effortlessly dodge and counter even the strongest fighters’ attacks.

In addition to combat, Whis possesses extensive knowledge, assisting and training warriors like Goku and Vegeta in harnessing godly powers. Creation and destruction are maintained through his role in Universe 7. Among the top-tier powers in the Dragon Ball series, Whis can reverse time and have wisdom that goes back eons. While Whis holds enormous power and responsibilities, he shows great calm, compassion, and light-heartedness in dealing with his students and those around him.

2. Beerus

Image via Fuji TV

Yes, even though Whis has defeated him, Beerus is higher. Beerus fights on a much more consistent basis and has also beaten Goku outright in a battle. It’s not just who he’s fought that means he ranks so highly, however. His flying ability is second to none in the world, and everyone knows it. The cat is almost as unbeatable as they get.

Known as the God of Destruction for Universe 7, Lord Beerus plays a critical role in ensuring equilibrium in the universe by destroying planets, ensuring life and death remain harmonious throughout the universe. The godly powers he possesses can be cataclysmic when roused, even though he is a creature of leisure, enjoying sleep and food. The unpredictable nature of Beerus makes him unpredictable and, at times, extremely dangerous, in addition to his strength. Even Goku, in his Super Saiyan God form, struggled against him when he was introduced to the Dragon Ball series. As a fearsome and lighthearted fighter, he forms unlikely alliances with fighters like Goku and Vegeta and respects their skills.

1. Goku

Image via Toei Animation

Is there any other option for number one on this list? The winner of the original Martial Arts Battle and winner of multiple championships, Goku has proven to fans throughout the last 25 years that he is unquestionably the strongest and most powerful character in the entire universe. Goku has gone through countless Super Saiyan forms throughout the show. Goku’s Ultra Instinct has become one of his most powerful powers and strengths as he can now use the incredible strength he possesses whenever he feels he might need it, and by being able to guess when and where he will need it, he is usually right.

In addition to his Saiyan heritage, Goku’s strength comes from his constant drive to train and become stronger. As Goku’s character evolves, he is shown to be both a beloved character and a formidable fighter when defending those he cares about. His cheerful nature contrasts with his fierce determination in battle. As fans have watched Goku grow stronger throughout the decades, there appears to be no limit to what he can do. His potential has always been through the roof.

With episodes still coming out and new characters to battle, there will always be an ever-evolving list of the most powerful characters. The phenomenal show shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon, which is just fine with fans who can’t wait to watch more.