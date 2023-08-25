Is Jiren stronger than Beerus in ‘Dragon Ball?’

Jiren is one of the bad boys of the Dragon Ball franchise. Initially going up against Goku and co. during the Tournament of Power in Dragon Ball Super, he quickly becomes the main antagonist as Goku desperately fights to prevent the destruction of his universe.

Potentially the strongest mortal in all the universes, Jiren can certainly give other fighters a run for their money, and may even be stronger than Belmod — the God of Destruction in Universe 11.

Beerus (or Lord Beerus to his buddies), is Universe Seven’s God of Destruction, making him one of the strongest of the apocalyptic figures. Beerus is blessed (or cursed) with the immense power to erase others from existence, and near immortality.

But with all this incredible power comes incredible boredom. Beerus is a lazy god whose only real passion left in life seems to be rich cuisine. However, he still has the power to erase Earth and everyone on it in less than an instant. Thankfully for the human race, Beerus simply chooses not to (though he did once decide to wipe out the dinosaurs because they displeased him).

Though Beerus spends most of his free time subduing other Gods, he did once use a single hand to destroy Goku’s energy attack, the Kamehameha, saying, “All the energy that was here. I nullified it and turned it into nothing.” Seeing as Goku beat a limit-broken Jiren, it is unlikely in the extreme that Jiren could overcome Beerus.

So, unless Jiren comes up with a mind-blowing trick, he literally wouldn’t last five seconds.