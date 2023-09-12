Don’t let the robes and fabulous hair fool you — Whis is one of the most powerful characters in Dragon Ball right now. In fact, the only character ahead of him is probably Zeno, the tiny but all-powerful Omni-King and ruler of the multiverse.

This means that Whis is in a league of his own. No, not even a league, more like a completely different cosmic bracket. Whis’ power is simply incomprehensible; even our most stalwart heroes — Goku and Vegeta — are mere fleas compared to Whis. Know who else Whis is stronger than? Beerus. That’s right. Universe 7’s own God of Destruction can’t tangle with this Angel. And let’s not forget, Whis is the one who trained Beerus!

Dragon Ball lore has mentioned that Angels serve not only as mentors to Gods of Destructions but also as their early combat instructors. So, while Beerus is one of the most dominant forces ever introduced in the franchise, even he is a step behind someone, which is downright scary when you consider Beerus can literally erase someone from existence, Thanos-style.

How is Whis stronger than Beerus in ‘Dragon Ball’?

Image via Toei Animation

When Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods was released in 2013, it completely changed the franchise’s landscape. It introduced fans to a whole new level of power. Just when we thought we thought we had seen the power-scaling ceiling reached, Akira Toriyama brought in gods and other celestial beings. Gone were the days when Majin Buu and Perfect Cell were the ultimate measuring sticks of just how powerful our protagonists had become. In fact, the moment Beerus and Whis first appear, the concept of trying to gauge power levels becomes completely pointless; their introduction takes longtime fans to an entirely different galactic ballgame.

While we are immediately shown just how mighty Beerus is, Whis takes somewhat of a backseat role as the spotlight shines on the former. In the beginning, he appears to be nothing more than a well-mannered and well-dressed servant of sorts. However, according to Toriyama himself, Whis is more powerful than the God of Destruction.

This makes sense, as again, Angels act as teachers for the Gods of Destruction. The latter must be trained by the former in order to master their incredible abilities. On top of this, fans actually got the chance to hilariously witness Whis one-shot Beerus. Granted, the latter was suffering from a wasabi-fueled rage.

Overall, Whis may be Beerus’ personal valet, but Dragon Ball Angels are simply a class above. While it’s rare to see Whis actually in engage in serious combat, it seems fans have enough evidence to prove that even Beerus can’t stand with Whis.