Piccolo vs. Android 17: The Greatest Fight in ‘Dragon Ball Z’

Never forget when Piccolo and Android 17 beat the holy hell out of each other.

Dragon Ball Z had some terrific fights. Whether it was Vegeta and Goku’s first battle, or Gohan being the surprise underdog against Perfect Cell, DBZ always brought the heat and hype with its nonstop combat.

However, even after all these years, one fight stands out the most: Piccolo vs. Android 17 remains Dragon Ball Z‘s best fight, hands down.

This matchup was swift and intense. This is the type of fight anime fans always wish there was more of — two fighters with similar power levels who put an absolute beatdown on the other without delivering a mountain of Shakespearean monologue between punches.

The brutal bout between Piccolo and Android 17 was, sadly, also the last time the former held significant relevance in the franchise — that is, until his recent rise as Orange Piccolo.

Piccolo vs. Android 17 was simply epic

Image via Toei Animation

Throughout Dragon Ball Z‘s Android and Cell Sagas, fans witnessed their favorite heroes get absolutely wrecked by a new set of villains. These robotic foes were terrifying opponents; not only were they simply more powerful, but they also didn’t fatigue. On top of that, Goku was out of the equation for the majority of these arcs.

So, things fell on Piccolo’s green shoulders. Making up his mind to finally fuse with Kami after realizing how grave of a threat the Androids — and with Imperfect Cell lurking about — Piccolo ends up becoming the strongest character in the series (more on that later).

Taking on the burden himself to eliminate the Androids before Cell can absorb them, Piccolo engages them alone. What a G. He and Android 17 agree to fight while the other Androids simply watch. What ensues is the best fight in the whole DBZ series.

Piccolo and 17 beat each other silly. Their clash stays on the ground, goes underwater, and reaches the skies; both fighters force the other to pull every tool and trick out of their respective arsenals. Just when one looks to have the advantage, the other reveals a spectacular new ability. Look no further when Piccolo employed his Scatter Shot ability and surrounded 17 with stationary balls of Ki energy. Just when Piccolo looked like he sealed his victory and launches the blasts at his opponent, 17 encases himself with a blue force field. This back-and-forth and seemingly even playing field was perfectly done.

The fight was brutally balanced — not just with energy attacks, but with physical combat as well. There is a spectacular sequence when Piccolo and 17 exchange punches to the midsection and don’t stop. It’s so simple, but so hardcore. Another amazing sequence displays them taking turns grappling and slamming each other to the ground.

This type of clash relied on straightforward tenacity. It didn’t rely on dialogue. It didn’t rely on one single special technique. It was just a brawl — a very, very badass brawl. And what made this fight so much more unique was that it didn’t feature a Saiyan character. The spotlight was put on everyone’s favorite Namekian and sadly, this would be Piccolo’s last time received any significant focus in Dragon Ball Z.

This was Piccolo’s final moment in the ‘DBZ’ limelight

Image via Toei Animation

After this fight, Piccolo’s character and story arc took a backseat to the Saiyans. His fusion with Kami meant his power-scaling reached its ceiling. He could no longer compete with the likes of Gohan, Vegeta, and Goku. It didn’t matter how hard he continued to train when the Saiyans were achieving new transformations and fusions.

For Piccolo fans, that’s why the Android and Cell Sagas hold a special place in Dragon Ball Z canon. These were the last story arcs in the series where Piccolo was given the chance to be the ultimate hero. In fact, for a brief moment in time, Piccolo was actually the strongest hero after he and Kami became one. That’s right, even more powerful than Super Saiyan Goku and Vegeta. Had the Hyperbolic Timechamber not been introduced, or had Imperfect Cell’s arrival to the main story been delayed, it’s likely Piccolo would have been the strongest character for quite a while longer, second only to Android 16.

Overall, Piccolo’s fight with Android 17 was the last time in DBZ where the hero wasn’t a Saiyan. From then on, only Gohan, Goten, Trunks, Vegeta, and Goku would get the privilege of fighting the main bad guy. Like Yamcha, Krillin, and Tien, Piccolo would become a fixture on the sidelines.

While it’s fun fans got Orange Piccolo in Super Hero, it can’t be denied that the character’s greatest moment and fight came in Dragon Ball Z when he and Android 17 locked horns.