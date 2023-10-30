‘One Piece’ Chapter 1097 exact release date, time, and what to expect

It can’t be easy to follow the current hyper-convoluted story in One Piece. We’ve gone from wrapping up the longest story arc to diving into the final stretch of the saga, with one lore-packed chapter after another. We get it, it’s a lot to take in.

But hey, Eiichiro Oda threw us a curveball with that flashback showing what went down in God Valley. We’d heard snippets from Oden and Garp, but truly, we never got the full picture. Although nauseatingly descriptive, Oda finally gave in and decided to show exactly what occurred in this disseminated piece of land – and we couldn’t have expected any of it. The next chapter will probably continue where we left off, and although the spoilers aren’t out, here’s what you can expect.

When is One Piece chapter 1097 coming out?

via Viz

You can bask in the glory of knowing that it will not be a break week for Oda, and, chapter 1097 will be released on November 5. Regardless of where you are in the globe, here is the exact release time for the chapter:

4:00pm British Time

5:00pm Central European Time

8:00am Pacific Time

11:00am Eastern Time

8:30pm Indian Time

11:00pm Philippine Time

1:00am Japan Standard Time

What will happen in the One Piece chapter 1097?

via Shonen Jump Magazine/Mangaplus

As for what’s to come, we’ll probably continue with the flashback from the last chapter, specifically focusing on the events of the mythical “God Valley Incident,” which resulted in the entire island vanishing from the map. So far, we’ve learned that the Rocks Pirates and Roger’s crew made their way to the island after Ginny revealed information about the two devil fruits located there.

On the flip side, we have the Celestial Dragons, who orchestrated a manhunt battle royale for the natives of God Valley after discovering the abundant natural resources on the land. The world government sanctioned this hunt, offering the Dragons two devil fruits as the prize. Kuma ended up eating one of these devil fruits – the Paw-Paw fruit, as we know it – and we’re likely to witness the aftermath of his encounter with Saturn.

We can also expect Ginny and Ivankov to take the spotlight in this chapter, provided the flashback continues. Likewise, we should get more insights into Garp’s motives, the Rocks Pirates, and Roger Pirates as they all make their way towards the holy land, each with their own agenda. The Rocks Pirates had a particularly detailed panel in the last chapter, and we’re eagerly looking forward to their reappearance.

Of course, with Oda, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen. But in Oda we trust, and in just six days, the official chapter will be out in the Shonen Jump magazine/Mangaplus.