‘One Piece’ chapter 1096 spoilers, release time, and where to read

This article contains spoilers for the Egghead arc in One Piece, and chapters 1095 and 1096.

One Piece is currently hitting us with a barrage of sensational chapters – business as usual for our favorite pirate saga. But what’s got everyone’s jaws dropping is the non-stop unveiling of mind-blowing lore. The latest chapters are like a treasure chest that just won’t quit giving.

Since the grand finale in Wano and the rollicking start in Egghead, Eiichiro Oda’s been treating us to a whirlwind of mysteries. Vegapunk has finally appeared at last, Nika’s name is on everyone’s lips, and we finally get a glimpse into Kuma’s backstory, and his surprising yet heartbreaking connection with Jewelry Bonney. The latest chapters have been packed, to say the least, so naturally, we just wanna see what’s coming next.

When is chapter 1096 coming out?

Image via Viz Media

After Oda took one of his regular breaks, One Piece is finally back, but with five days to go, only the fan-translated spoilers have come out. The chapter will be reaching Shõnen Jump Magazine on October 30, although if you’ve been online, you’ve likely noticed that the chapter was already released in Japan. And along with it, the unofficial fan translation chapter that is surely going to spoil some people.

We’ll give you some time to click away from the article before you read the rest of the article. Anyway, now that it’s done, here’s a quick recap of what you might expect from Chapter 1096, without giving too much away:

The chapter is a flashback recounting the events that transpired in God Valley.

As expected, we reunite with Kuma, Ivankov, and Ginny once again.

We discover Kuma’s intentions as he stands up to Saturn

The Rocks Pirates make their first appearance since Wano.

We are introduced to two new members of the strongest pirate crew of all time.

Roger’s flashback from Wano is finally depicted, and we witness Garp entering God Valley.

The chapter was undeniably packed with information – especially noticed through the amount of text that was more convoluted than usual. In the meantime, you can still re-read Chapter 1095 on Shounen Jump’s Manga Plus, before October 30 comes around.