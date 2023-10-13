When is the ‘One Piece’ chapter 1095 release date?

The hype surrounding One Piece has undeniably skyrocketed. Since the War of Wano unfolded, it seems that our Straw Hats just can’t catch a break. We’ve also witnessed an unprecedented lore dump. We recently encountered Luffy’s Gear 5 and learned about his actual Devil Fruit in the anime, while in the manga, Eiichiro Oda completely info dumped on us, thank goodness.

Recently, we were also introduced to the enigmatic Egghead Island, where we encountered Vegapunk and all his iterations. Considering we’ve known about Vegapunk from the very beginning, it was high time we got some closure on him.

Of course, this introduction comes with its fair share of challenges, and lately, we’ve witnessed CP9, Borsalino, the Straw Hats, the Pacifistas, and the Seraphims all on the same island. Something monumental is on the horizon, but the burning question remains: when will the next chapter be released?

When is the next One Piece chapter gonna come out?

Via Viz

As usual, the official Shonen Jump translation is released every Sunday, alongside the latest chapters of the biggest Shonen series currently dropping weekly, including My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Chainsaw Man. Fortunately, this week is not a break week, and the chapter will be available in the magazine on Sunday, Oct. 16. Without giving too much away, you can expect a lot from this chapter.

Spoilers and fan translations have already surfaced on unofficial platforms since the chapter’s release in Japan on Oct. 11. I’m trying not to reveal too much, but the upcoming chapters are going to be crucial to the story’s lore. We’ve already established that the Egghead arc not only provides development for Vegapunk but also sheds light on his creations, namely the Pacifistas and Kuma.

For now, I believe we’ve shared all we can about Chapter 1095 without giving away too much. Until then, remember to avoid all chapter discussions online until Oct. 16.