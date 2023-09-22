‘One Piece’ anime release schedule: When are new episodes in 2023?

One Piece continues to take the world by storm as the beloved manga about a ragtag group of pirates led by the Devil Fruit-enhanced Monkey D. Luffy just saw a highly acclaimed live-action adaption come to Netflix in 2023. However, for fans of the anime series on which it is based, of which there are over 1,000 episodes, some may be clamoring for more episodes this year in any way, shape, or form that they can. Luckily, we have all the details for you right here.

When do new episodes of One Piece come out in 2023?

The next installment of the One Piece anime to be released is “Episode 1077 – Curtain Falls! The Winner, Straw Hat Luffy!” on Sept. 24 in an international simulcast, according to RadioTimes. In the U.S., it will air on Crunchyroll at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Sept. 23, 2023. “Episode 1078 – Return! Shogun of Wano Country – Kozuki Momonosuke” is expected to drop the following week, on Oct. 1 (Sept. 30 in the U.S.).

It’s harder to judge what the episode rollout will be after Oct. 1. Though there could very well be more released in 2023, there haven’t been official announcements about the release schedule in that regard. However, it’s safe to say any new episodes of the anime coming out this year will be released on Crunchyroll on Sundays at the usual time.

For those thirsty for more of One Piece‘s live-action adaptation, you will be pleased to know that season 2 is in the works at Netflix as we speak.