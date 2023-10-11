‘My Hero Academia’ chapter 403 spoilers, release date, time, and where to read

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for chapter 403 of My Hero Academia.

The Final War arc has been going on for over a year in the My Hero Academia manga, and the fight has been far from easy. The tension has been keeping us all on the edge of our seats recently, as we wait with bated breath to see if a Quirkless All Might can come out victorious against an All for One in his prime.

Well, after chapters and chapters seemingly leading up to the hero’s prophesied demise, chapter 403 finally gave readers the win they’d been waiting for. No, All Might is not out of danger just yet, but there is a high likelihood that he will manage to escape death. How? Thanks to the return of a major player to the battle.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 spoilers

According to fan translations of My Hero Academia leaks, Kohei Korikoshi starts chapter 403 by giving fans a glimpse of All Might’s childhood. He is seen reading a kids’ superhero book with his mother as his adult self reflects on how normal his life used to be. There was nothing particularly “super” about him, so All Might doesn’t really feel as though he has an origin story. Still, he still finds the path that he chose important.

Back to the present, All for One has just avoided All Might’s murder attempt by destroying his gauntlet and paralyzing the former Pro Hero with the quirk he stole from Stain. With the U.A. battlefield floating again, Gentle intends to go help All Might but is stopped from doing so when the villain shoots a laser at it. This forces Gentle to stay where he is, holding up U.A., while the American jet pilots attempt to step in. They intend to save All Might in Star and Stripe‘s honor but are quickly destroyed by All for One.

As the overarching antagonist holds All Might’s body in his hands, about to kill him, Commander Agpar, Deku, and Tsukauchi can only watch in panic and hopelessness. Just when everything seems lost, though, a bright light emerges. Bakugo is standing once again, ready to join the battle.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 release date and where to read

Chapter 403 of My Hero Academia will be officially released in English and other languages on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 10am CT. As always, it will be made available on Manga Plus by Shueisha, Viz Media’s partner website, free of charge. Thus, there’s no excuse not to read it in full.

I know, the excitement of new content always leads folks to search for spoilers online, but trust me when I say that nothing can beat the real thing. As the manga reaches the final stage of its story, you won’t want to miss out on even the smallest of details.