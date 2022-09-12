‘One Piece’ Straw Hats bounties after Wano, explained

One of the most promising features in the complex world of One Piece is by far the bounty system. Bounties are not entirely considered to be a power scale, as they don’t often dictate how powerful a character may be, however, they serve as a trustworthy price that dictates how much of an enemy a character may be for the World Government, and inherently, how urgently they need them to be eliminated. Be aware, that the following article will have spoilers for anime-only fans, as the Wano arc is still ongoing in that medium.

What are bounties, and how are they chosen?

Bounties, as they are usually used in normal pop culture, are a large sum of money that will be given to anyone who captures a certain individual. In the world of One Piece, the bounties are chosen by the World Government based on how much of a threat they pose to the global regime. Considering their biggest threats are the pirates, they are usually the ones who are seen having bounties.

These rewards are also an excellent tool for bounty hunters as the numbers on a bounty determine how much the capture of that character will earn them, thus, making up for quite the trait to look for when going after scoundrels. When taking into consideration the bounties, Oda has proportioned an intricate system in which there are a few requirements to look for other than strength: how much of a threat to the world government they are, which government secrets they know, how big their fleet is, and how many lands are under their protection. On that note, let’s see how the Straw Hats’ bounty has changed after Wano, and how exactly did they come to be.

Doctor Chopper, The Cotton Candy Lover (Pet) – 1,000 berries

Previous bounty: 100 berries

With a 900 berries raise, Chopper finally got his wishful increase since Dressrosa. Not long after joining the Straw Hats back in Drum Island Arc, Chopper finally got his first bounty of a total of 50 berries after the crew’s attack on Enies Lobby. Although Chopper has proven to be a formidable foe over and over again, battling quite a few opponents that have come across the ship’s doctor, he is oftentimes undermined as the pet of the crew. However, his true strength lies in medicinal advancements. As his wish is to heal all the diseases in the world, the doctor has been slowly but surely combating every health threat coming his way, whether that’s healing a friend or a foe. Although that power hasn’t proven to be much of a threat, surely with Doctor Vegapunk’s future appearances, Chopper will prove to be more valuable than ever.

Navigator, Cat Burglar Nami – 366,000,000 berries

Previous bounty: 66,000,000 berries

Nami has also had quite a progressive growth since her first bounty of 16 million berries after the Enies Lobby events. In Dressrosa, the navigator of the Straw Hats had a growth of 60 million berries upon defeating the antagonists terrorizing the country of Dressrosa. After the events of Wano, where Nami took part in infiltrating Orochi’s castle, protecting Tama, fighting the Tobiroppo, and ultimately going against the strongest alliance in the world, her bounty would only grow larger. Although Nami was already a renowned presence in the East Blue, as a member of the Arlong Pirates and as a burglar, it wasn’t until she joined the Straw Hats in their adventures that the Navigator would reach her highest bounty yet, amounting to 366 million berries.

Musician, Soul King Brook – 383,000,000 berries

Previous bounty: 83,000,000 berries

The musician of the Straw Hats has a bit of a more intricate story to his name. As the musician and then captain of the Rumbar Pirates, Brook had already a bounty of a whopping 33 million berries. However, after his first death, Brook would end up joining the Straw Hats in Thriller Bark, 50 years after his entire crew was painfully murdered. The musician’s bounty only increased during his time with the Straw Hats, with a bounty of 83 million berries after Dressrosa, and 383 million after Wano. Brook’s role in Wano was absolutely indispensable as he faced incredibly powerful opponents, even threatening Emperor Big Mom fearlessly. Brook also ended up defeating all of Black Maria’s subordinates all at once, showing once again that he is a force to be reckoned with.

Shipwright, Cyborg Franky – 394,000,000 berries

Previous bounty: 94,000,000 berries

Franky, despite being an infamous figure known through Water 7, wouldn’t earn his first bounty until he made an alliance with the Straw Hats. Although he wasn’t officially a member of the crew until the end of Enies Lobby, Franky would already expand his reputation across the sea, enlarging it once he officially joined the Straw Hats as their shipwright, and received a bounty of 44 million berries. That bounty would only grow larger after Dressrosa, growing to 94 million berries. Similarly to his crewmates, the shipwright’s bounty grew to an even larger number after Wano, where Franky fought Sasaki and brilliantly ran over Big Mom with the Kurosai FR-U IV, ending up with a prize of 394 million berries over his head.

Sniper God Usopp – 500,000,000 berries

Previous bounty: 200,000,000 berries

Usopp has had an unconventional growth when it comes to his bounty. After the events that took place in Enies Lobby, Usopp, or better, Sogeking, got a bounty of 30 million berries. However, one can even say that Usopp wasn’t in Enies Lobby at all. While Sogeking served his purpose as the sniper of the crew during that time, it wouldn’t be until the events of Dressrosa that Usopp would finally get a bounty fit for this warrior of the sea. It amounted to a total of 200 million berries after becoming known as God Usopp, much to his despair. To create an even larger spectacle out of the sniper, Usopp’s bounty rose up to 500 million berries following the Wano infiltration and after defeating the Beast and Mom Pirates alongside the Straw Hats alliance.

Archeologist, Devil Child Robin – 930,000,000 berries

Previous bounty: 130,000,000 berries

Robin’s bounty has a bit more complex background. Earning a price on her head of 79 million berries at only 8 years old, Robin’s reputation has expanded throughout the World Government like fire. As the only survivor of Ohara Island, Robin is the only person capable of reading the poneglyphs and deciphering the location of the One Piece, and for that reason, the Government has been chasing her ever since. After the Enies Lobby’s events, where she successfully escaped the hands of Cipher Pol 9, Robin’s bounty rose to a total of 80 million berries, and again after Dressrosa, with now a bounty of 130 million berries. However, in Wano, Robin not only defeated Black Maria but also escaped the hands of CP0. They were sent to the fiery battlefield to capture the archeologist, once again placing Robin as the government’s main threat, with a bounty of 930 million berries.

Cook, Black-Leg Sanji – 1,032,000,000 berries

Previous bounty: 330,000,000 berries

The fourth largest bounty in the Straw Hats belongs to the crew’s cook, Sanji. The cook’s bounty has also suffered a few peculiar changes throughout the story. The events in Dressrosa ensured an increase in Sanji’s bounty, going from 77 million to 177 million berries, however, his poster specifically mentioned that the cook was only to be captured alive. Sanji’s background was eventually explained, adding that the cook is a royal and his country’s third prince. He was to be captured alive to marry Emperor Big Mom’s daughter, but after the Whole Cake events took place, his bounty rose to 330 million berries. The cook would surpass the billions after defeating Kaido’s left hand, Queen in Wano, earning a bounty of 1,032 billion berries on his head.

Helmsman, Jinbe The Knight of the Sea – 1,100,000,000 billion berries

Previous bounty: 438,000,000 berries

Previously a member of the Sun pirates led by Fisher Tiger, Jinbe’s position in the crew rose to that of captain once his own captain passed away. Jinbe’s first announced bounty only amounted to 76 million berries, only increasing from then on. It wouldn’t be until Wano that the Fishman would officially become a member of the Straw Hats, so most of his feats are unrelated to Luffy’s crew. As the first person to actually leave the Mom Pirates unscathed, and as a result of the events at the raid on Onigashima in Wano, Jinbe’s bounty would rise to 1.1 billion berries.

Swordmaster, Pirate Hunter Zoro – 1,111,000,000 billion berries

Previous bounty: 320,000,000 berries

The former bounty hunter, Zoro, was the first member to join the Straw Hats, thus earning his first bounty of 60 million berries after Alabasta, where he would, alongside the crew, defeat Crocodile, a warlord of the sea. After this first encounter, Zoro’s bounty would rise up again in Enies Lobby, standing at 120 million berries. This amount would earn him a place in the Worst Generation, for any new pirate whose bounties went over 100 million berries. In Dressrosa, Zoro’s bounty would also increase to 320 million berries. During this time, Zoro would get progressively stronger. Nonetheless, it wouldn’t be until the events at Wano, that the sword master would receive an even larger raise over his head. He received a bounty of an impressive 1.111 billion berries after hurting Kaido, the Emperor of the Sea known to be the Strongest Creature on earth, and defeating his right arm, King.

Emperor of the Sea and Captain of the Grand Fleet, Straw Hat Monkey D. Luffy – 3,000,000,000 berries

Previous bounty: 1,500,000,000 berries

The highest bounty among the Straw Hats belongs to their captain, Monkey D. Luffy. The price on Luffy’s head has constantly increased from the first chapter onwards, especially as he grows stronger, his crew grows larger, and he defeats more and more powerful enemies. Starting with a small bounty of 30 million berries, which he received after defeating Buggy, Don Krieg, and Arlong, his bounty would grow larger after nearly every arc. As he defeated names like Crocodile, Enel, Doflamingo, Big Mom’s first commander, Katakuri, and even punched a World Noble, Luffy’s presence at sea would only create even more havoc among the World Government. Luffy’s very existence was no longer a joke for the higher-ups, and the events after Dressrosa, where he finally set the country free of Doflamingo’s hands, earned the Straw Hat a bounty of 1.5 billion berries in just a few years after he first set off to sea. However, it wouldn’t be until he led the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai alliance and raided Onigashima, that his reputation would grow even larger. He became an Emperor of the Sea after defeating Kaido and finally freeing the people of Wano after 20 years of terror, famine, and slavery.