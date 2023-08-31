Every Straw Hat’s spirit animal in ‘One Piece’

In case you were wondering, the creator of One Piece — Eiichiro Oda — has confirmed on numerous occasions that the Straw Hat Pirates each resemble a specific animal, which we’ll refer to as their spirit animal for argument’s sake. Fun fact: some of these animals even correlate with the Chinese Zodiac, even if they aren’t the exact species. Many of them are related species, such as monkeys and gorillas, bulls and oxen, etc.

In the cover art for One Piece‘s 651st chapter, the Straw Hats were drawn by Oda as various animals, presumably akin to their personalities and mannerisms. He changed his mind on some of them, but we’re sticking with his first choice for everyone. As Netflix’s One Piece adaptation drops August 31, this seems the right time to go over every Straw Hat’s spirit animal and discuss what resemblances they bare.

Monkey D. Luffy: monkey

The irony isn’t lost on us for this one. Not only does he have “Monkey” in his name, but Luffy certainly acts the goofball, as primates often do. How many pictures have you seen on the internet of monkeys and/or gorillas acting foolish? And if nothing else, the iconic grin of a monkey is unmistakable. Who else is known for their signature grin? Well, Luffy, of course. Monkeys represent intelligence, playfulness, and curiosity, but also mischievousness. Luffy’s mannerisms are also extremely reminiscent of a monkey’s flexibility and gait.

Roronoa Zoro: tiger

As if Zoro’s profession as a swordsman wasn’t an obvious enough connection between himself and a ferocious tiger, he also resembles a tiger physically, baring numerous scars across his body that could be likened to a tiger’s stripes. Oda mentioned that Zoro could be compared to a shark, also, but we felt that a tiger more appropriate, especially when comparing the speed, endurance, and acrobatics required for a tiger to pounce. Those qualities certainly befit a three-sword wielder. Tigers are known for their strength, beauty, independence, and shrewd perception.

Usopp: chameleon

It’s a well-known biological fact about chameleons that when threatened, they use the ingenious tactic of camouflage to evade any danger. Usopp is adept at using ranged weaponry, which is why he’s known as the Straw Hats’ sniper. In many ways, this isn’t so far-removed from a chameleon’s method of attack, which is its incredibly long and agile tongue. Chameleons can often be considered cowards, as can Usopp, but he’s oftentimes the bravest of all the Straw Hats. Chameleons are also considered to be very perceptive and intuitive.

Sanji: sheep

This one doesn’t make so much sense, especially not ‘sheep’ so much as ‘goat.’ Whenever a goat feels threatened or cornered, it lashes out with a mean kick using its hind legs. Sanji is also known for his powerful kicks, which have helped him win countless battles. Generally speaking, sheep use their horns to attack, but that isn’t so dissimilar to Sanji’s technique, either. Bighorn Sheep especially are symbolic of vigor, passion, and creativity. Where Nami is concerned, Sanji has the passion aspect covered. He’s also tenacious and courageous when the chips are down.

Nami: cat

Just like Halle Berry’s Catwoman, Nami is a masterful thief, so the term “cat burglar” fits her like a glove. It doesn’t matter what breed of cat she is, Nami is extremely independent, swift, and cunning. She likes to do things her own way and on her own terms. She’s also exceedingly clever and resourceful, such as when she’s putting her navigation skills to the test with all sorts of faulty compasses. Cats are a perfect mixture of fierce and friendly – depending on which mood strikes them. Cats are also symbols of sensuality and mystery.

Tony Tony Chopper: reindeer

Again, the irony isn’t lost on us, we swear. Of course, Tony Tony Chopper should be a reindeer. Just like “Monkey” D. Luffy, there’s no other possible answer. Oda suggested a red panda, but we’re sticking with the reindeer. Before Chopper ate the Human-Human fruit and became a human-reindeer hybrid, he was just a reindeer and nothing else. Rather ironically, reindeer are symbolic of spiritual transition (i.e. Chopper’s own transformation), communication, and social abilities. Chopper is often always the one formulating a plan or acting as the voice of reason; he knows just what to say and when to say it, so that’s making a lot of sense.

Nico Robin: falcon

Har-har, you were expecting Nico “Robin” to be an actual robin, weren’t you? So were we, but Oda feels different. Robin is often viewed (and ranked online) as one of the strongest female characters in One Piece, so the ferocity of a falcon suits her far better than the innocence of a robin, though that works too in certain scenarios. Besides her namesake as a literal bird, Nico Robin values freedom, intuition, and bravery above all else, which also happens to be America’s greatest priorities. Falcons have a keen eye for detail and pounce at every opportunity. Who does that sound like?

Franky: bull

Besides the obvious fact that Franky is built like a house, he’s similar to a bull in many ways, not just physically. One Piece‘s very own Iron Man, Franky couldn’t be more akin to a bull if he tried. He literally bulldozes anyone standing in his way on the battlefield, smashing through whomever crosses his path like Marvel’s own Incredible Hulk. Anyone with a bull as their spirit animal has a steady and dependable work ethic, acts selflessly, and believes in hard work, determination, and persistency. Oda later changed his mind and made Franky a rhino, but the reasoning behind both choices remains the same.

Brook: horse

Besides being slender yet sturdy, horses embody freedom, nobleness, endurance, confidence, triumph, heroism, and competition. Horses are also majestic creatures, which suits Brook’s entire existence as a gentlemanly skeleton whose fashion sense is downright impeccable and comparable to that of Ozzy Osbourne, Jimi Hendrix, and Slash. Horses also resemble freedom from oppression, which could be loosely linked to Brook’s second chance at life after a rather rocky start. They also tend to signify endurance and Brook has certainly endured a lot, both in his past life and this one.

Jinbe: bear

Regardless of Jinbe’s obvious physical resemblance to a bear, he’s equal parts dangerous and cuddly. On a spiritual level, bears signify the courage to evolve and the ability to be open-minded. Oda’s other choice was a shark, which is a tad on the nose, just like Luffy and Chopper. Jinbe’s dream is to fulfill the wish of his dying friend and bring peace to humans and fish-men, so that’s an example of personal evolution and overcoming differences. There’s also the playful and social side to bears, which Jinbe often exhibits around his fellow Straw Hats.