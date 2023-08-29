The 10 best anime series for kids

Anime has been around for decades with its distinct and diverse graphic art styles, noteworthy cinematography, and ability to tell a good story with clear-cut characters. As such, it comes as no surprise that its demographic spans all ages, from kids to adults. However, in such an advanced time where most parents prefer to know and monitor what their kids are watching, having a verified list of shows to watch helps.

There are countless anime that cater to youngsters and provide an opportunity to broaden their interests. From cutesy romance anime to sports-centered stories, and even slice-of-life offerings with life lessons, there are a lot of shows for kiddies to enjoy! Furthermore, these anime for kids will have the little critters appreciating the art of good storytelling.

10. Save Me! Lollipop

Save Me! Lollipop (originally named Mamotte! Lollipop) follows the story of Nina Yamada, who is a seventh grader. As a result of an accidental mixup, she swallows a Crystal Pearl, confusing it for real candy. The Crystal Pearl turns out to be the objective of a sorcery examination where a group of students must retrieve it to pass. Because of this, Nina has a newfound target on her back, but luckily, she meets two wizard boys named Ichii and Zero, who vow to protect her until they can retrieve the Crystal Pearl. Kids of all ages can learn the power of teamwork from Save Me! Lollipop, as well as the value of friendship and what it means to stay true to one’s self.

9. Little Witch Academia

Atsuko Kagari is our central protagonist in this magic-oriented anime. She enrolls in Luna Nova Magical Academy, a training school for young girls who want to become witches. Initially, she grapples with her sense of identity due to her lack of magical background and trying to live up to a powerful magical relic that she discovers has a special connection to her “magical idol”. Little Witch Academia is infused with action, superb character development, and heart, and teaches kids self-confidence and inner strength.

8. K-On!

Based on a manga series of the same name, K-On! follows five Japanese high school girls–Yui, Tsumugi, Mio, Azusa, and Ritsu–who become friends through the Light Music Club, a music club on its way to being disbanded. We follow them on their journey trying to get it saved and dealing with common high school issues. K-On! is perfect because it depicts all the characters realistically with all-around development, infusing humor, sadness, and happiness all in an ideal combination. It is a fun slice-of-life anime series that is definitely worth checking out with musical kiddies.

7. Dragon Ball Super

This is the third installment of the critically acclaimed Dragon Ball anime series. It directly follows the events of Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball. Goku is still the central protagonist, and we follow him and his friends as they go on adventures battling numerous gods and creatures from multiple universes. The animation is top-tier, the overt and covert messages are thought-provoking, and it also maintains the heart and soul of its prior installments while setting the foundation for itself and paving a new way. A significant agreement amongst viewers worldwide is the superb, eye-catching animation style, so trust that kids are bound to get hooked on this.

6. Inazuma Eleven

Meet Mamoru Endou. He is the captain of Inazuma Eleven, a soccer team in Japan on the verge of being dissolved. Whilst having the title of captain, he also turns out to be the grandson of the team’s first-generation goalkeeper. Compared to the other soccer teams vying for the top position of being the best soccer team in the country, Mamoru’s team is nothing to write home about. Inazuma Eleven follows Mamoru and his challenge of whipping the long-ridiculed team back into shape. He encounters Shuuya Gouenji, an adept young player who has shelved soccer and tries to win him and recruits to join the team. This series offers an interpretation of what it means to be passionate and determined about a cause that you hold dear to your heart.

5. Love Live! School Idol Project

The two-season television series tells the story of nine schoolgirls who team up and become music idols to prevent their school from closing down. It starts with Honoka, a teenage girl who goes to Otonokizaka Academy. When she hears news that the school is preparing to shut down, she gathers her friends to start a new girl group to attract new students. The show offers emotional and heartwarming moments while exploring each character’s creative and talented side. It explains what it is like to work with people while being unique and not losing yourself.

4. Sweetness & Lightning

Combine the sweet, tender love of family and cooking in this anime television series based on the manga series of the same name written by Gido Amagakure. It tells the story of Kouhei Inuzuka as he struggles to live life as a busy teacher and single dad to his young daughter, Tsumugi, following the death of his wife. Along the line, he accepts an offer from his student, Kotori Iida, to have dinner at her family restaurant. But, he discovers that her mother is never really around, and the restaurant is always closed. Sweetness & Lightning is a heartwarming tale that explores themes of family, values, and appreciating the little things.

3. Tamako Market

Produced by Kyoto Animation, Tamako Market starts with Tamako Kitashirakawa, a mochi shop owner’s daughter. A strange bird, Dera Mochimazzi, enters her life and this chance encounter snowballs into different events surrounding family, friendships, and rivalries. It is a feel-good, heartwarming show that brings a sickeningly sweet vibe to any child watching.

2. Haikyuu!!

Shoyo Hinata is a boy with one goal (pun intended): becoming a great volleyball player. There is a catch, though–he has a small stature compared to other volleyball players. A gripping sports anime, Haikyuu!! explores Hinata and his relationship with other team players. The characters are well-developed, and it is regarded as one of the best sports anime ever.

1. Castle Town Dandelion

In this large family household, we follow the lives of the Sakurada siblings, who each possess a unique ability. Their father is the king of the land, and he wants them to live a normal life. But Akane Sakurada, the third eldest daughter able to maneuver gravity, can’t handle all the attention. Each of her siblings has a right to the throne, so can she overcome her shyness and become the next ruler? Gripping and intense, it will not come as a surprise when you join your kid to find out what happens next.