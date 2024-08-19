‘I Adore You Teacher’ GL: Where to read, confirmed

If you’re on the lookout for a new manhwa to dive into, I Adore You, Teacher by Rangrarii might be just what you’re looking for. There’s drama, angst, and the twists and turns of friendship, love, and power dynamics. But there’s a catch: I Adore You, Teacher isn’t the easiest manhwa to find.

Recommended Videos

Unlike some of the more mainstream manhwas that are widely available, this one is tucked away on a lesser-known platform. So, if you’re wondering where you can read it, you’ve come to the right place.

Where to read I Adore You, Teacher

신작 단편 하나 들고왔습니다

집착 sm 배덕 사제지간 백합물입니다

잘부탁드립니다

이번 단편은 영어 번역판도 동시에 오픈했습니다! 꼭 불법 번역 사이트가 아닌 공식 포스타입 사이트에서 감상해주세요!

👇

한글판) https://t.co/HFgH0pVPcq

eng) https://t.co/j0mOeahr0w pic.twitter.com/4zG0Pz2DkK — 랑라리 (@rangrarii) August 14, 2024

I Adore You, Teacher is available exclusively on Postype, a Korean-based website that serves as a publishing platform for small content creators. It’s the go-to spot if you’re interested in discovering hidden gems, just like this one. However, navigating Postype can be a bit tricky, especially if you don’t speak Korean. Postype has a variety of content, with some of it available for free, and some behind a paywall. I Adore You, Teacher falls into the latter category. It’s a Postype original manhwa, and there are only six episodes, making it a relatively quick read— if you can unlock them, that is.

How to access manhwas on Postype

First, you’ll need to set up a free account on Postype. Once you’ve done that, you’ll need to allow mature content to be shown, as I Adore You, Teacher is categorized under that. The entire site is in Korean, so unless you’re fluent, Google Translate will be your best friend here. As aforementioned, I Adore You, Teacher is locked behind a paywall, requiring you to purchase points to unlock them. The good news? Points are pretty affordable. The smallest bundle you can buy is 1,000 Points, which will cost you about 1,000 Won, or roughly $0.74.

Even though the site itself is in Korean, the terms and conditions are available in English, which helps a lot if you’re not familiar with the language. So, while finding I Adore You, Teacher might require a bit more effort than usual, the pay-off is a beautifully crafted manhwa that’s sure to leave a lasting impression.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy