‘Low Tide In Twilight’ chapter 91 release date confirmed

Waiting for new chapters of your favorite manhwa can be quite frustrating, especially when the dreaded “hiatus” comes up. Thankfully for fans of Low Tide in Twilight, the manhwa has returned to its regular release schedule following the short hiatus before chapter 90. Which means chapter 91 of the popular BL manhwa is just around the corner.

Recommended Videos

via Lezhin US

Low Tide in Twilight will continue its weekly release schedule with chapter 91, and the official release date is June 28, 2024. However, the date and time will vary across different regions:

Korean Standard Time (KST) – June 28, 12:00 AM

Pacific Time (PT) – June 28, 8:00 AM

Central Time (CT) – June 28, 10:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time (EST) – June 28, 11:00 AM

You can find the English translations of all the chapters of Low Tide in Twilight on Lezhin Comics where the manhwa is released every week. For Korean readers, Low Tide in Twilight is available to read on Bomtoon. French and Thai translations are also available. Both Lezhin Comics and Bomtoon are paid services, so you will only have access to the first chapter of Low Tide in Twilight for free, after which you will have to create an account and pay.

What to expect

Situation is not looking good right now. Taeju is going feral because of Euihyun's kidnapping & Euihyun is finding comfort in Taeju's clothes.

And baby Euiyoung is scared, he wants his brother back but atleast Taeju's family is taking care of him.#물가의밤 #LowTideinTwilight pic.twitter.com/VKigsRP7uN — (⁠≧⁠▽⁠≦⁠) (@meraki_19_) June 13, 2024

Low Tide in Twilight follows the story of Taeju and Euihyun, an Alpha and an Omega who cross paths. Euihyun, down on his luck and saddled with a debt he cannot pay, attempts to commit a murder-suicide by the ocean when Taeju finds and stops him. Taeju is immediately attracted to Euihyun’s scent and decides to help Euihyun by setting him up with an apartment and job. However, Taeju is the son of the boss and Euihyun has a baby brother to take care of, making their story more complicated.

Chapter 91 will continue from where chapter 90 stops. Euihyun has been kidnapped and Taeju is attempting to bargain with the kidnappers. When they realize that Euihyun is important to Taeju, they attempt to up the price, but it’s clear that Taeju will not give up on Euihyun.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy