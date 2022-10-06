When does ‘Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King’ release?

Based on the long-running manga of the same name, Black Clover has enthralled American fans since Netflix picked up the rights to the English dub of the anime series — produced at Studio Pierrot — that ran from 2017 to 2021. In a reverse-Harry Potter scenario, the series focuses on a young orphan named Asta who is born without magical powers in a world where seemingly everybody is magical.

A spin-off movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, was announced last year and per Anime News Network, a premiere date has just been announced for March 31st, 2022. It will simultaneously open in theaters in Japan and debut on Netflix. And to commemorate the announcement, the official Netflix trailer dropped today:

The Black Clover film series centers around Asta’s competition with his best friend Yuno — an orphan boy with maximum magical ability — to become the world’s greatest Wizard King and win the love of Sister Lily. By the end of its 170th episode, Asta was training to defeat the blue-eyed Nacht Faust and his Shadow Magic.

The film was produced at Studio Pierrot, and was made by the same creative team that produced the series. This includes director Tatsuya Yosishara and manga creator Yuki Tabata. The series ran in Japan from 2017 through 2021, with a pause in production during the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak. It was originally streamed on Crunchyroll (in Japanese) and Funimation (in the English dub). It debuted on American television as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami animation block.