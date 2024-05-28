The high-speed, adrenaline-filled world of Formula 1 racing has bled into the literary world. It provides the perfect thrilling backdrop for romance books. Combining the glamor and danger of the F1 circuit with the passionate intensity of love stories, these books offer readers a unique blend of excitement and emotion. So expect a double dose of racing cars, and hearts. Here are some of the very best F1 romance books.

Recommended Videos

10. Shut Up & Drive by Grace Newman

Shut Up & Drive is a steamy and comedic addition to Grace Newman’s Bad Boys Make Good Drivers seeies. The story follows motorsport engineer Poppy McIntyre who has no time for love. Her routine is rudely interrupted by the flirty Liam Fitzgerald, a racer from the rival team. After a taste of forbidden romance, Liam abandons his playboy ways to win Poppy’s heart. Although the book is part of a series, it can be enjoyed as a standalone.

9. Revved by Samantha Towle

Revved – Samantha Towle#RT se você leu 🔁#FAV se você quer ler ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qysCli9rzS — Romance Erotic (@RomanceErotic) April 22, 2016

Revved follows Andi, a talented mechanic, who finds herself working for Carrick Ryan, a charming and reckless F1 driver. She has always kept her one rule of never dating drivers, but Carrick is quickly wearing her down. The chemistry between Andi and Carrick is palpable, and Carrick has made up his mind to have Andi. The novel delves into trust, passion, and the struggle between personal desires and professional commitments.

8. Cross the Line by Simone Soltani

Cross the Line follows Formula 1 driver Dev Anderson, who is in crisis after a social media scandal threatens his career. Desperate to salvage his image, he turns to Willow Williams, his best friend’s little sister whom he kissed a year ago and hasn’t been able to forget. Willow, a recent college graduate struggling to find a job, agrees to help Dev despite her long-standing crush on him. As they work together to repair Dev’s reputation, they try to maintain professionalism, but their intense chemistry proves hard to resist.

7. Chasing Daisy by Paige Toon

After being abruptly dumped, Daisy swears off men. She then decides to escape her troubles by traveling the world. Daisy seizes the opportunity to join the catering team for the high-profile Formula 1 Grand Prix circuit. As she travels, Daisy’s life becomes full of excitement. However, despite her resolve to avoid love, she finds herself falling for a daring racecar driver who is willing to risk everything for racing, and for love.

6. Crash Into Me by Darci St. John

Crash Into Me follows Mia Rubie, a long-retired racer who unexpectedly inherits her father’s elite auto racing team, Rubie Racing. After distancing herself from the racing world and a particular Italian driver, Luca Toscano, her late father’s earnest letter pulls her back to manage the team. Meanwhile, Luca, one of the oldest drivers on the track, returns to Rubie Racing, driven by the promise of becoming a world champion. As Mia and Luca reunite, they must confront their past and the unresolved issues that once nearly ended Luca’s career and their love.

5. Drive Me Crazy by Carly Robyn

The first book in Carly Robyn’s Drive Me series, Drive Me Crazy tells the story of Blake Hollis, a five-time Formula 1 World Champion, who faces a season marred by reckless behavior and bad publicity. To restore his image with a tell-all biography, his team hires Ella Gold, a once-famous sportswriter. Despite initial challenges and tension, Ella’s close work with the brooding Blake leads to unexpected sparks and a relationship that evolves from antagonistic to something more profound.

4. Love in the Fast Lane by Sophie E. Mills

This enemies-to-lovers romance book centers around Luke Anderson, the clean-cut poster boy of Formula 1, who is determined to secure his second title at any cost. However, his greatest challenge comes from within his own team in the form of Tyler Finley, an arrogant and hot-headed newcomer. Although their initial meeting sparked immediate dislike, they must present a united front for the team’s image. As they spend more time together, the two discover that something more might be growing between them.

3. Race to My Heart by A.M. Nelson

An exciting and spicy addition to The Racing Hearts series, Race to My Heart focuses on Charlie who is laser-focused on becoming the F1 World Champion. Layla, a recently unemployed teacher, finds herself unexpectedly immersed in the world of racing. After a chance encounter over a coffee order, Layla dismisses Charlie’s prideful advances. With only a few days in Melbourne before his next race, Charlie must quickly show Layla that there’s more to him than his ego.

2. The Moon Offtrack by Parveen B.

Azhar Shah is a rebellious and fearless F1 driver who lives by his own rules. His world is turned upside down Farah Akram, an introverted physiotherapist who joins his team. Azhar’s arrogance clashes with Farah’s quiet determination, but despite their mutual enmity, Farah seeks acceptance in the unfamiliar environment. When the prospect of marriage arises, their animosity is challenged by an undeniable attraction. The two are forced to choose between their attraction and disdain.

1. Throttled by Lauren Asher

Throttled is the first book in the Dirty Air series and Lauren Asher’s first novel. It follows Noah Slade, driver on the Badini racing team and son of an F1 legend. His fierce competitiveness and rivalry with teammate Santiago Alatorre have only intensified over the years.

However, the biggest challenge Noah faces this season is his growing feelings for Maya Alatorre, Santiago’s sister. Maya finds herself unexpectedly falling for Noah. This book is the perfect mix of forbidden romance, and the thrill of racing.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more