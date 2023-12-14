10 best hockey romance books

Hockey and romance make an unlikely pair, but oh how wonderful it is to read about this union in books.

Authors really make the imagination come alive, and weaving romance through sports is a fantastic way to tell multiple stories at once. Hockey romance books also cover a number of themes, and should definitely be on your radar moving forward. For some really compelling stories, these 10 offerings are a great way to dive in.

The Year We Fell Down by Sarina Bowen

This book is a poignant and uplifting romance that revolves around Cory Callahan and Adam Hartley. Both facing life-altering changes, Corey, a student with a spinal cord injury, and Hartly, a former hockey star recovering from a broken leg, find solace and unexpected love in each other’s company. As the two navigate the struggles of college life and disabilities, they discover the importance of resilience, friendship, and the power of connection.

The Mistake by Elle Kennedy

A gem from Kennedy’s Off-Campus series, The Mistake is a heartfelt second-chance romance that revolves around Logan Hunt, a charming and troubled hockey player. After a drunken mistake costs him the girl of his dreams, Logan is determined to win her back. As Logan seeks redemption and a shot at true love, he encounters personal growth, forgiveness, and the power of second chances.

Him by Sarina Bowen and Elle Kennedy

Bowen and Kennedy join forces in Him, a friends-to-lovers story featuring two hockey players navigating their complicated relationship on and off the ice. The book follows the story of Jamie Canning and Ryan Wesley, childhood best friends and hockey players, who attend a hockey camp that redefines their relationship. As their deep bond transforms into something more, they face the challenges of love, identity, and acceptance while being in the world of college hockey. The seamless collaboration of these authors brings forth a story that is both heartwarming and sizzling.

Pucked by Helena Hunting

Helena Hunting takes readers on a hilarious and steamy journey with Pucked. The story follows the quirky and endearing Violet Hall as she tries to handle a whirlwind romance with NHL player Alex Waters. Filled with hilarious situations, steamy encounters, and a cast of eccentric characters, the book explores the challenges of dating a professional athlete and the unexpected twists of falling in love amidst the chaos of the hockey world.

Check Please!: Hockey! Book. 1 by Ngozi Ukazu

This charming and heartwarming coming-of-age is a graphic novel that follows the journey of Eric “Bitty” Bittle. Bitty is a former figure skater turned college hockey player. As he joins the university’s hockey team, Bitty finds himself in the world of contact sports, camaraderie, and his attraction towards Jack, his team captain. With a mix of humor, romance, and delightful illustrations, Check, Please! captures the spirit of friendship and the pursuit of happiness on and off the ice.

Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid

Heated Rivalry is a passionate and compelling gay hockey romance that follows the intense and unexpected connection between professional hockey players, Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov. As they showcase their rivalry on ice, a secret and fiery attraction develops off the rink. With sizzling chemistry, complex characters, and a storyline that captures the thrill of competition and the warmth of love, Heated Rivalry is a captivating read for fans of sports romance.

Icebreaker by Hannah Grace

This contemporary romance follows Anastasia Allen, a dedicated figure skater who dreams of joining the national team.She crosses paths with Nathan Hawkins, the captain of the Maple Hills Titans hockey team, and an unexpected turn of events forces them to share the rink. When her partner gets injured, Nathan steps forward, trading his hockey stick for figure skating tights. As they spend more time together, they discover that they may have feelings for each other even if Anastasia claims not to like hockey players.

Good Boy by Sarina Bowen and Elle Kennedy

This steamy and hilarious romantic comedy follows the unexpected romance between Jess Canning and Blake Riley. When Jess is entrusted with hosting her brother’s wedding, her past with his best man, Blake Riley, threatens to ruin it all. Blake, a pro hockey player with a bad reputation, sees this as an opportunity from God. He is determined to prove that he’s a good guy and win over Jess’ affection for real this time. With witty banter, quirky characters, and a generous dose of heat, Good Boy delivers a delightful story that explores the unpredictable nature of love and connection.

A Favor for A Favor by Helena Hunting

The second book in Hunting’s All In series, A Favor for a Favor is a witty and steamy romantic comedy that revolves around the unexpected connection between two opposites, Stevie and Bishop. Still reeling from her boyfriend’s infidelity and breakup, Stevie encounters her grumpy new neighbor Bishop. She soon finds out that he is her brother’s teammate. When Bishop sustains a serious injury during a hockey game, Stevie, a physiotherapist, offers her expertise. They strike a deal: she helps him recover, and in return, he gives her the chance to work with her first professional athlete, independent of her brother’s influence.

Pipe Dreams by Sabrina Bowen

In the Brooklyn Bruisers series, the compelling romance Pipe Dreams is centered around a second chance at love. The story follows Mike Beacon, a pro hockey player and widower with a child, and Lauren Williams, a woman he let slip away. When life throws them back together, old wounds are reopened, and they must confront the pain and secrets of their past. As Mike faces the challenges of being a single father, and Lauren pursues her dreams, they discover that love between them may have a second chance