10 best spicy Asian fantasy novels, ranked

Asian fantasy books are brimming with vibrant worlds, awe-inspiring characters, and enough spice to keep you hooked from start to finish. The subgenre brings to life many aspects of Asian folklore, and often pairs it with mythical fantasy, romance, daring quests, or all three! If this sounds right up your alley, at least one of the following 10 Asian fantasy books should be a part of your next book haul.

10. Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan

GO READ DAUGHTER OF THE MOON GODDESS BY SUE LYNN TAN!! THIS IS NOT A REQUEST!!! https://t.co/k47GZAOpdn pic.twitter.com/HXLVZTLaMf — (DC) Ares Appreciation Station (@WarGodTalk) April 21, 2022

Daughter of the Moon Goddess is inspired by the Chinese legend of Chang’e. It follows Xingyin, the daughter of the Moon Goddess, who has been hidden away from the world to protect her from the Celestial Emperor. When her mother’s imprisonment is discovered, Xingyin must embark on a daring quest to save her. Along the way, she faces fierce trials, uncovers her own extraordinary powers, and discovers the secrets of her own destiny.

9. Jade City by Fonda Lee

• cr : jade city by fonda lee pic.twitter.com/9DIxfXiUQg — veereads ♡ (@veelinsan) November 16, 2023

Jade City is set in a gritty, bustling city inspired by Hong Kong, where jade grants its wielders incredible magical powers. The story centers on the powerful Kaul family, known for their honorable Green Bone warriors, who use jade to enhance their magical abilities. But the arrival of a powerful new drug heightens tensions with the rival Ayt family.

8. The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo

i think a lot of people have already read this but if you haven't picked up THE GHOST BRIDE by yangsze choo yet, please do!!



✨ set in 1890s colonial malaysia

✨ mc is offered to become a bride for a dead rich guy

✨ rich tale that's full of unexpected twists

✨ very addictive! pic.twitter.com/T2Xuup0CfZ — rain🥀 (@bookdragonism) October 29, 2020

This is a captivating historical fantasy set in 1890s Malaya. The story follows Li Lan, a young woman whose life takes a dark turn when she is offered a ghost marriage to a recently deceased man. As she navigates this eerie arrangement, she becomes entangled in a mysterious and dangerous realm of the afterlife.

7. Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan

Girls of Paper and Fire is a fantasy novel set in the kingdom of Ikhara, where the ruling caste, the Moon caste, is served by the Paper caste. Lei, a brave and fierce girl, is chosen to be one of the elite concubines of the Demon King. Although she is forbidden from having romantic relationships, Lei finds herself falling for Wren, a fellow Paper Girl, during her intense training.

6. Shadow of the Fox by Julie Kagawa

Delving into a new series this afternoon.



Shadow of the fox by Julie Kagawa. I've read a few series from this author (The immortal rules series and The Talon Saga) so I know what to somewhat expect. Love her work! Looking forward to jumping into this 💜 pic.twitter.com/n0WBEWK7de — 🦕Lee 🦕 (@SirLee_tuce) March 31, 2021

This Japanese-inspired fantasy novel follows Yumeko, a half-human, half-kitsune (fox spirit) who has been raised in a temple. Along life’s way, Yumeko teams up with Tatsumi, a skilled demon slayer who is after a powerful scroll. Together, they embark on a perilous journey filled with dangerous creatures, ancient magic, and hidden secrets as they seek to protect the scroll from falling into the wrong hands.

5. The Husky and His White Cat Shizun by Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou

The Husky and His White Cat Shizun is a Chinese web novel that blends elements of fantasy, romance, and rebirth. The story follows Mo Ran, a powerful cultivator who, after living a life of cruelty and destruction, is reincarnated back to his youth. Now, Mo Ran tries to navigate his complicated feelings for his teacher, Chu Wanning, a strict yet deeply caring figure who had a profound influence on him in his previous life.

4. The Two Pearls of Wisdom by Alison Goodman

This book revolves around Eon, a 16-year-old girl disguised as a boy, who is vying for a position as a Dragoneye—one of the few chosen individuals who can commune with the powerful energy dragons that control the land’s natural forces. In a world where women are forbidden from practicing magic, Eon’s true identity is a dangerous secret.

3. The Poppy War by R. F. Kuang

cr: the poppy war by r.f kuang pic.twitter.com/EpbHtx3rHY — nehal✧.* (@henrysmilla) April 12, 2023

The Poppy War is a dark, military fantasy novel set in a world inspired by 20th-century China. The story follows Rin, a war orphan from the impoverished Rooster Province, who secures a spot at the prestigious Sinegard Academy through sheer determination. When the fragile peace of the Nikan Empire is shattered by the threat of war, Rin is thrust into a brutal conflict.

2. Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu

Volumes 1 of Mo Xiang Tong Xiu's novels received!! 🥳



• The Scum Villain's Self-Saving System

• Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation

• Heaven Official's Blessing



THANK YOU SEVEN SEAS!! (And everyone who worked on it!) #SevenSeasDanmei #MXTX #SVSSS #MDZS #TGCF pic.twitter.com/wjydChscqt — Bright Open World 💎 (@BrightOpenWorld) December 13, 2021

Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, also known as Mo Dao Zu Shi, follows the story of Wei Wuxian, a powerful and controversial cultivator who created the demonic cultivation path. After dying in a fierce battle, he is resurrected years later in the body of a bullied young man. Wei Wuxian reunites with Lan Wangji, a stoic and honorable cultivator from his past, as they uncover dark secrets, face vengeful spirits, and unravel a web of deceit in the cultivation world.

1. Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao

Iron Widow is a sci-fi fantasy novel set in a futuristic, dystopian world inspired by Chinese history. Wu Zetian, a young woman, looking to avenge her sister’s murder, volunteers to become a concubine-pilot, knowing it’s a death sentence. However, instead of succumbing to her fate, Zetian kills the male pilot who was supposed to control her, thereby becoming the first Iron Widow. As she fights to survive in a brutal system designed to oppress women, Zetian challenges gender roles and uncovers dark secrets about the world around her.

