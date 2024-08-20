10 best spicy Asian fantasy novels, ranked

Asian fantasy books are brimming with vibrant worlds, awe-inspiring characters, and enough spice to keep you hooked from start to finish. The subgenre brings to life many aspects of Asian folklore, and often pairs it with mythical fantasy, romance, daring quests, or all three! If this sounds right up your alley, at least one of the following 10 Asian fantasy books should be a part of your next book haul.
10. Daughter of the Moon Goddess by Sue Lynn Tan
Daughter of the Moon Goddess is inspired by the Chinese legend of Chang’e. It follows Xingyin, the daughter of the Moon Goddess, who has been hidden away from the world to protect her from the Celestial Emperor. When her mother’s imprisonment is discovered, Xingyin must embark on a daring quest to save her. Along the way, she faces fierce trials, uncovers her own extraordinary powers, and discovers the secrets of her own destiny.
9. Jade City by Fonda Lee
Jade City is set in a gritty, bustling city inspired by Hong Kong, where jade grants its wielders incredible magical powers. The story centers on the powerful Kaul family, known for their honorable Green Bone warriors, who use jade to enhance their magical abilities. But the arrival of a powerful new drug heightens tensions with the rival Ayt family.
8. The Ghost Bride by Yangsze Choo
This is a captivating historical fantasy set in 1890s Malaya. The story follows Li Lan, a young woman whose life takes a dark turn when she is offered a ghost marriage to a recently deceased man. As she navigates this eerie arrangement, she becomes entangled in a mysterious and dangerous realm of the afterlife.
7. Girls of Paper and Fire by Natasha Ngan
Girls of Paper and Fire is a fantasy novel set in the kingdom of Ikhara, where the ruling caste, the Moon caste, is served by the Paper caste. Lei, a brave and fierce girl, is chosen to be one of the elite concubines of the Demon King. Although she is forbidden from having romantic relationships, Lei finds herself falling for Wren, a fellow Paper Girl, during her intense training.
6. Shadow of the Fox by Julie Kagawa
This Japanese-inspired fantasy novel follows Yumeko, a half-human, half-kitsune (fox spirit) who has been raised in a temple. Along life’s way, Yumeko teams up with Tatsumi, a skilled demon slayer who is after a powerful scroll. Together, they embark on a perilous journey filled with dangerous creatures, ancient magic, and hidden secrets as they seek to protect the scroll from falling into the wrong hands.
5. The Husky and His White Cat Shizun by Rou Bao Bu Chi Rou
The Husky and His White Cat Shizun is a Chinese web novel that blends elements of fantasy, romance, and rebirth. The story follows Mo Ran, a powerful cultivator who, after living a life of cruelty and destruction, is reincarnated back to his youth. Now, Mo Ran tries to navigate his complicated feelings for his teacher, Chu Wanning, a strict yet deeply caring figure who had a profound influence on him in his previous life.
4. The Two Pearls of Wisdom by Alison Goodman
This book revolves around Eon, a 16-year-old girl disguised as a boy, who is vying for a position as a Dragoneye—one of the few chosen individuals who can commune with the powerful energy dragons that control the land’s natural forces. In a world where women are forbidden from practicing magic, Eon’s true identity is a dangerous secret.
3. The Poppy War by R. F. Kuang
The Poppy War is a dark, military fantasy novel set in a world inspired by 20th-century China. The story follows Rin, a war orphan from the impoverished Rooster Province, who secures a spot at the prestigious Sinegard Academy through sheer determination. When the fragile peace of the Nikan Empire is shattered by the threat of war, Rin is thrust into a brutal conflict.
2. Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu
Grandmaster of Demonic Cultivation, also known as Mo Dao Zu Shi, follows the story of Wei Wuxian, a powerful and controversial cultivator who created the demonic cultivation path. After dying in a fierce battle, he is resurrected years later in the body of a bullied young man. Wei Wuxian reunites with Lan Wangji, a stoic and honorable cultivator from his past, as they uncover dark secrets, face vengeful spirits, and unravel a web of deceit in the cultivation world.
1. Iron Widow by Xiran Jay Zhao
Iron Widow is a sci-fi fantasy novel set in a futuristic, dystopian world inspired by Chinese history. Wu Zetian, a young woman, looking to avenge her sister’s murder, volunteers to become a concubine-pilot, knowing it’s a death sentence. However, instead of succumbing to her fate, Zetian kills the male pilot who was supposed to control her, thereby becoming the first Iron Widow. As she fights to survive in a brutal system designed to oppress women, Zetian challenges gender roles and uncovers dark secrets about the world around her.
