All CJ Box Joe Pickett books in order

C.J. Box has carved a niche for himself in the literary world with his gripping and atmospheric crime novels set in the rugged landscapes of Wyoming. At the heart of many of his best books is the iconic character Joe Pickett, a game warden with a knack for finding trouble in the vast and unforgiving wilderness.

The Joe Pickett Series is a must-read for fans of suspenseful storytelling, complex characters, and the great outdoors. His latest book in the series, Three-Inch Teeth, will hit the shelves on Feb. 27, 2024. Here, we’ll take a look at all of the books in the series. Afterwards, there’s a minor rundown about the best books that are sure to keep you hooked.

The Joe Pickett Series

• Open Season (2001)

• Savage Run (2002)

• Winterkill (2003)

• Trophy Hunt (2004)

• Out of Range (2005)

• In Plain Sight (2006)

• Free Fire (2007)

• Blood Trail (2008)

• Below Zero (2009)

• Nowhere to Run (2010)

• Cold Wind (2011)

• Force of Nature (2012)

• Breaking Point (2013)

• Stone Cold (2014)

• Endangered (2015)

• Off the Grid (2016)

• Vicious Circle (2017)

• The Disappeared (2018)

• Wolf Pack (2019)

• Long Range (2020)

• Dark Sky (2021)

• Shadows Reel (2022)

• Storm Watch (2023)

• Three-Inch Teeth (2024)

Here are the best books in the series for an extra kick!

Open Season (2001)

The journey into the world of Joe Pickett begins with Open Season. In this first book, Box introduces readers to the dedicated and principled game warden as he navigates the challenges of his job and uncovers a web of corruption that puts his own life on the line. With a perfect blend of suspense and vivid descriptions of the wilderness, Open Season lays the foundation for an unforgettable series.

Stone Cold (2014)

Stone Cold takes Joe Pickett on a journey into the heart of the ranch in the remote Black Hills of Wyoming, where he confronts a chilling and mysterious adversary. Battling both the elements and this elusive threat, Pickett must navigate the rugged terrain to uncover a terrifying secret. The novel delves into themes of survival, resilience, and the harsh realities of the wilderness.

Vicious Circle (2017)

This masterfully crafted tale thrusts Joe Pickett into a web of danger and deception. This installment of the book series has Pickett’s past coming back to haunt him and placing his loved ones in danger as well. As past and present collide, he must confront personal demons and seek help from an old friend to protect his family. C.J. Box skillfully balances the emotional depth of his characters with the pulse-ponding intensity of the plot.

Cold Wind (2011)

Cold Wind immerses readers in a chilling tale that intertwines family secrets, small-town politics, and a murder that points to his mother-in-law as the suspect. As Joe Pickett becomes entangled in a web of intrigue with some wealthy and influential people, the stakes are higher than ever. C.J. Box skillfully crafts a narrative that explores the darker aspects of human nature while maintaining the series’ trademark blend of suspense and adventure.

Free Fire (2007)

In Free Fire, Joe Pickett is pushed into a high-stakes battle against a ruthless killer and a dangerous conspiracy. When Pickett is hired to investigate one of the most cold-blooded mass killings in Wyoming, he must find out the killer’s motives. As he grapples with the complexities of the case, Pickett must navigate a landscape fraught with peril, both natural and man-made. This book offers a riveting narrative that keeps readers hooked until the final page.

Force of Nature (2012)

Force of Nature explores the consequences of unchecked greed and the lengths to which people will go for power. When a powerful man comes after Pickett’s family and his friend Nate, he becomes tangled up in a web of deceit, facing challenges that test his resolve and straight-arrow principle. C.J. Box’s storytelling prowess shines as he creates a gripping narrative set against the vast Wyoming wilderness.

Wolf Pack (2019)

In Wolf Pack, dead wildlife begin to appear in Pickett’s district in alarming numbers and he begins to suspect a group of vicious killers known as the Wolf Pack. Pickett realizes that the assassins threaten not only the wildlife he protects but human life in his district as well. Teaming up with another warden, he must face his most dangerous predicament ever. The novel showcases Box’s ability to intertwine environmental issues with a high-stakes plot, providing readers with a thrilling and thought-provoking experience.

Conclusion

C.J. Box’s Joe Pickett series is a literary treasure for fans of crime fiction and outdoor adventures. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer to the series, these books are sure to keep you hooked from the first page to the last, offering a thrilling escape into the heart of the American West.