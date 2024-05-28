All ‘Fourth Wing’ bonus chapters and where to read them, explained

Fourth Wing is the most popular romantasy book currently in the market, and though author Rebecca Yarros feels obliged to write and release sequels as fast as creatively possible, fans are already impatient for the next chapter in Violet and Xaden’s blood-stirring, steamy tale.

Violet Sorrengail’s story took the world by storm when Fourth Wing came out in 2023. Whether it was a combination of Yarros’ storytelling chops and the novel’s incredibly saucy and YA nature, or just the fact that readers — particularly in the so-called BookTok community — found Violet’s character arc compelling, Fourth Wing is now the most prominent YA fantasy book out there.

In fact, the series has sold millions of copies already despite having spent a little over a year on bookstore shelves, and a live-action adaptation is already in the works by Amazon Studios.

But since the next book is taking its sweet time getting here, and the Amazon adaptation is still years away even if the crew somehow hit the ground running, all we’re left with is a treacherous drought of Violet and Xaden content until Rebecca Yarros makes a new announcement.

That is, of course, if you ignore the bonus chapters entirely. Yarros has written two bonus chapters for Fourth Wing, and you’re only a click away from reading them if they’ve somehow managed to slip under your radar all this time.

How to read the Fourth Wing bonus chapters

The two Fourth Wing bonus chapters have been written from the POV of Xaden Riorson, the commander of the titular Fourth Wing squad and Violet’s love interest.

As you will know, Fourth Wing and its sequel feature Violet’s first-person POV, so these bonus chapters not only serve as a great retreat from the series’ overarching structure but also lend valuable insight into Xaden’s perspective and thoughts. One of them includes him getting characteristically jealous when Violet interacts with another character, and the other takes place during their famous sparring session.

As for how you can access these two bonus chapters, they’ve been released as part of the Fourth Wing (Special Edition) release, which you order online.

That said, Yarros hasn’t withheld the chapters from her fandom in case they don’t want to spend extra money on it. So if you’re not particularly feeling like a collector in this instance, you can just head over to the author’s official website and read them in their entirety.

