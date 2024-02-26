All ‘In Death’ books in order

The …in Death book series by J.D. Robb, a pseudonym for the prolific author Nora Roberts, is a futuristic blend of crime, romance, and suspense. With a whopping 59 books in the series, however, choosing where to start or which ones to prioritize can be a daunting task. To help you navigate the intricate world of Lieutenant Eve Dallas and her adventures, I’ve carefully crafted essential books in the series to check out. But first things first, here are all the In Death books in order, particularly for the brave among you.

• Naked in Death (July 1995)

• Glory in Death (Dec. 1995)

• Immortal in Death (July 1996)

• Rapture in Death (Oct. 1996)

• Ceremony in Death (May 1997)

• Vengeance in Death (Oct. 1997)

• Holiday in Death (June 1998)

• Midnight in Death (Nov. 1998)

• Conspiracy in Death (April 1999)

• Loyalty in Death (Oct. 1999)

• Witness in Death (March 2000)

• Judgement in Death (Sept. 2000)

• Betrayal in Death (March 2001)

• Interlude in Death (Aug. 2001)

• Seduction in Death (Sept. 2001)

• Reunion in Death (March 2002)

• Purity in Death (Sept. 2002)

• Portrait in Death (March 2003)

• Imitation in Death (Sept. 2003)

• Remember When (Sept. 2003)

• Divided in Death (Jan. 2004)

• Visions in Death (Aug. 2004)

• Survivor in Death (Feb. 2005)

• Origin in Death (July 2005)

• Memory in Death (Jan. 2006)

• Haunted in Death (April 2006)

• Born in Death (Nov. 2006)

• Innocent in Death (Feb. 2007)

• Creation in Death (Nov. 2007)

• Eternity in Death (Nov. 2007)

• Strangers in Death (Feb. 2008)

• Salvation in Death (Nov. 2008)

• Ritual in Death (Nov. 2008)

• Promises in Death (Feb. 2009)

• Kindred in Death (Nov. 2009)

• Missing in Death (Dec. 2009)

• Fantasy in Death (Jan. 2010)

• Indulgence in Death (Nov. 2010)

• Possession in Death (Nov. 2010)

• Treachery in Death (Feb. 2011)

• New York to Dallas (Sept. 2011)

• Chaos in Death (Sept. 2011)

• Celebrity in Death (Feb. 2012)

• Delusion in Death (Sept. 2012)

• Calculated in Death (Feb. 2013)

• Thankless in Death (Sept. 2013)

• Taken in Death (Oct. 2013)

• Concealed in Death (Feb. 2014)

• Festive in Death (Sept. 2014)

• Obsession in Death (Feb. 2015)

• Devoted in Death (Sept. 2015)

• Wonderment in Death (Sept. 2015)

• Brotherhood in Death (Feb. 2016)

• Apprentice in Death (Sept. 2016)

• Echoes in Death (Feb. 2017)

• Secrets in Death (Sept. 2017)

• Dark in Death (Jan. 2018)

• Leverage in Death (Sept. 2018)

• Connections in Death (Feb. 2019)

• Vendetta in Death (Sept. 2019)

• Golden in Death (Feb. 2020)

• Shadows in Death (Dec. 2020)

• Faithless in Death (Feb. 2021)

• Forgotten in Death (Sept. 2021)

• Abandoned in Death (Feb. 2022)

• Desperation in Death (Sept. 2022)

• Encore in Death (Feb. 2023)

• Payback in Death (Sept. 2023)

• Random in Death (Jan. 2024)

• Passions in Death (Sept. 2024)

If 59’s a lot on your plate, the following In Death novels are definitely worth your while.

Naked in Death (1995)

Obviously, the journey begins with the first installment of the In Death series. It introduces readers to the indomitable Lieutenant Eve Dallas, and sets the stage for other books. Set in mid-21st-century New York City, Eve Dallas tackles a high-profile case involving the daughter of a senator who worked as a licensed prostitute. As she investigates the case, Eve realizes that the evidence points to the local businessman. The novel not only showcases Eve’s investigative skills but also lays the foundation for her complex character and tumultuous past.

Immortal in Death (1996)

In Immortal in Death, Eve Dallas’s past and present collide as a murder investigation takes an unexpected turn when her best friend is suspected of murdering a top model. While attempting to clear her friend of suspicions, Eve must fight her own personal demons and hold on to what’s left of her love life with her fiancé Roarke. This installment showcases J.D. Robb’s ability to seamlessly blend genres, keeping the series fresh and engaging.

Portrait in Death (2003)

Portrait in Death brings a new serial killer to town. While acting on a journalist’s tip, Eve discovers the body of a young woman in a dumpster. As she pieces together the puzzles of the case, she comes to the chilling realization that she is dealing with a killer who promises his victims eternal youth in death. Eve must now find the killer before he fulfills his promise to claim the innocence of every beautiful woman in his path.

Obsession in Death (2015)

Obsession in Death has Lieutenant Eve Dallas’s name all over a series of deaths happening in New York. Every killing and dead body comes with a note signed “Your true and loyal friend.” This installment in the series follows Eve as she tries to find the serial killer obsessed with becoming her friend and sending notes with dead bodies. It’s a race against time to catch the psychopath. This installment showcases the complexities of obsession and revenge, making it a standout in the series.