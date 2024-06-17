Craig Johnson’s Longmire series has captivated readers with its blend of mystery, Western grit, and deep character development. Centered around Sheriff Walt Longmire of Absaroka County, Wyoming, the series combines the rugged allure of the American West with intricate, suspenseful plots. It’s also the source material for the popular TV series. Here is a detailed guide to all the Longmire books in order.

All Longmire books in order

The Cold Dish (2004)

Death Without Company (2006)

Kindness Goes Unpunished (2007)

Another Man’s Moccasins (2008)

The Dark Horse (2009)

Junkyard Dogs (2010)

Hell is Empty (2011)

Divorce Horse (2012)

As the Crow Flies (2012)

Christmas in Absaroka County (2012)

Messenger (2013)

A Serpent Tooth (2013)

The Spirit of Steamboat (2013)

Any Other Name (2014)

Wait for Signs (2014)

Dry Bones (2015)

The Highwayman (2016)

An Obvious Fact (2016)

The Western Star (2017)

Depth of Winter (2018)

Land of Wolves (2019)

Next to Last Stand (2020)

Daughter of the Morning Star (2021)

Hell and Back (2022)

The Longmire Defense (2023)

First Frost (2024)

Kindness Goes Unpunished (2007)

In this installment, Longmire travels to Philadelphia to visit his daughter, Cady. However, the trip turns tragic when Cady is brutally attacked and left in a coma. Longmire, unfamiliar with the big city, must navigate a labyrinth of urban crime and corruption to find the perpetrator and seek justice for his daughter, all while grappling with his own sense of guilt and helplessness.

The Dark Horse (2009)

Sheriff Walt Longmire investigates the case of Mary Barsad, who confessed to killing her husband, Wade, after he allegedly set fire to their barn with her beloved horses inside. Suspecting there’s more to the story, Longmire goes undercover in the small, secretive community of Absalom. Longmire, in his search for the truth, uncovers a conspiracy much larger than a simple murder and the lengths people will go to protect their secrets.

As the Crow Flies (2012)

While preparing for his daughter Cady’s wedding, Longmire becomes involved in a tragic investigation. A young woman’s body was found at the base of a cliff on the Cheyenne Reservation and Longmire teams up with Tribal Police Chief Lolo Long to uncover the truth. Balancing personal commitments and professional duties, he works with Tribal Police Chief Lolo Long to solve the case. As they delve into the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death, they uncover layers of complexity and hidden motives.

Wait for Signs: Twelve Longmire Stories (2014)

Wait for Signs is a collection of twelve short stories by Craig Johnson that provide deeper insights into the world of Sheriff Walt Longmire. These stories, set in the familiar terrain of Absaroka County, offer glimpses into the lives of its characters between the larger events of the main novels. From heartwarming holiday tales to intriguing mysteries, each story highlights Longmire’s unique blend of humor, wisdom, and dedication to justice. This collection is a delightful addition for fans, enriching the Longmire narrative with additional layers of character and context.

Dry Bones (2015)

In Dry Bones, Sheriff Walt Longmire faces a challenging case when the remains of a Tyrannosaurus Rex are discovered on a ranch in Absaroka County. The fossil, potentially worth millions, becomes the center of a contentious legal battle involving local and federal authorities, Native American tribes, and commercial interests. When the rancher is found dead, Longmire must navigate a complex web of intrigue and conflict to solve the murder and protect the community.

Land of Wolves (2019)

In Land of Wolves, Sheriff Walt Longmire returns to Absaroka County after a harrowing ordeal in Mexico. As he recovers, he is drawn into a new case involving a suspicious wolf attack and the mysterious disappearance of a shepherd. With the community on edge and battling his own psychological scars, Longmire must navigate local tensions and uncover hidden truths to solve the case and bring peace to his troubled county.

Next to Last Stand (2020)

A lost painting linked to Custer’s Last Stand sets off a series of events leading to the mysterious death of an elderly veteran. As he delves deeper, Longmire uncovers a trail of intrigue involving art dealers, historical artifacts, and unscrupulous characters. The case challenges his wits and courage, intertwining history and modern-day crime in a high-stakes pursuit of justice.

