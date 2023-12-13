The American author created the Percy Jackson universe, but that's not the only incredible series to have sprung from his mind.

The wildly popular creations of Rick Riordan have been captivating kids and adults alike for decades.

His Percy Jackson series has been given the big screen treatment multiple times, and a hotly anticipated Disney Plus series is also set to drop in mid-December. But even without all of that, the books themselves sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide, and have been translated into a number of languages, which shows just how incredible they are.

While we love the teen demigod and his antics, Riordan has also created a number of other characters. Some of them are based in the Percy Jackson world (also known as the Camp Half-Blood Chronicles), where Greek Gods exist in the modern era, whereas others exist in stories from completely different genres. He even has a standalone YA sci-fi novel, so no matter what genre of book you prefer you’ll probably find something of his that you won’t be able to stop reading.

If you love Rick Riordan’s style and want to plunge into his work, or if you’re just brushing up on Percy Jackson before the new series drops, then our list of all Rick Riordan books in order will help you out.

All Rick Riordan books in order

Aside from the Camp Half-Blood Chronicles, Riordan also wrote a number of other series. There’s The Kane Chronicles, which utilizes Ancient Egyptian mythology for its characters, his early crime series Tres Navarre, crossover anthologies, short story collections, and plenty more.

Below you’ll see these organized into different sections per series, so you can read all Rick Riordan books in order with ease. The sections are ordered by the publication date of the first novel in the series.

Not included in this list of all Rick Riordan books in order is his entry to The 39 Clues series, The Maze of Bones. This book was released in 2008 but the rest of the entries in the series are written by other notable YA and teen authors, so we feel it doesn’t belong. However, if you are looking for a clean sweep of Riordan novels, then you should be aware of its existence.

Tres Navarre series

Riordan’s publishing debut and the following books in the series follow the enigmatic Jackson “Tres” Navarre, a Medieval philosophy loving, tai-chi expert Texan who works as an illegal private investigator. Each book takes on a different crime he needs to solve, but Tres always finds a way.

Big Red Tequila (1997)

The Widower’s Two-Step (1998)

The Last King of Texas (2001)

The Devil Went Down to Austin (2002)

Southtown (2004)

Mission Road (2005)

Rebel Island (2008)

General standalone novels

Cold Springs explores the dilemma faced by a man facing his past, which seems to be repeating itself through a friend’s teenage daughter. Daughter of the Deep is a YA novel that’s based in the same world as Jules Verne’s famous novel 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

Cold Springs (2004)

Daughter of the Deep (2021)

Camp Half-Blood Chronicles

Aside from the famous Percy Jackson & the Olympians series, this world also contains The Heroes of Olympus, Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard, and The Trials of Apollo. In this section we’ll also include the crossovers with The Kane Chronicles.

Percy Jackson & the Olympians

Percy Jackson is a teen demigod who is fated to be the one to stop Kronos and his band of Titans from annihilating the world. He learns of Camp Half-Blood, and heads there to hone his skills so he can succeed in his task.

The Lightning Thief (2005)

The Sea of Monsters (2006)

The Titan’s Curse (2007)

The Battle of the Labyrinth (2008)

The Last Olympian (2009)

The Demigod Files (2009)

The Ultimate Guide (2010, written in collaboration with Antonio Caparo, Philip Chidlow, and Keven Hays)

Percy Jackson and the Singer of Apollo (2013, short story)

Percy Jackson’s Greek Gods (2014, illustrated by John Rocco)

Percy Jackson’s Greek Heroes (2015, illustrated by John Rocco)

Camp Half-Blood Confidential (2017, can also be included under The Trials of Apollo series)

The Percy Jackson Coloring Book (2017, artwork by Keith Robinson)

The Chalice of the Gods (2023)

Wrath of the Triple Goddess (2024)

The Heroes of Olympus

This offshoot of Percy Jackson introduces Roman mythology to the reader, with the Greek and Roman deities engaged in a power struggle.

The Lost Hero (2010)

The Son of Neptune (2011)

The Mark of Athena (2012)

The House of Hades (2013)

The Blood of Olympus (2014)

The Demigod Diaries (2012)

Demigods of Olympus (2015, interactive e-book)

Demigods and Magicians

This series is actually three short stories that were republished as one anthology. In them, we see the Percy Jackson and Kane Chronicles worlds crossover.

The Son of Sobek (2013)

The Staff of Serapis (2014)

The Crown of Ptolemy (2015)

Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard

This series follows the Boston orphan Magnus Chase as he learns he’s the son of the Vanir god of fertility Frey, and sets about using his powers to save the world from evil.

The Sword of Summer (2015)

The Hammer of Thor (2016)

Hotel Valhalla: Guide to the Norse Worlds (2016)

The Ship of the Dead (2017)

The Magnus Chase Coloring Book (2018, artwork by Keith Robinson)

9 from the Nine Worlds (2018)

The Trials of Apollo

This series of books follows Apollo after his father Zeus turns him into a mortal named Lester Papadopoulos as a punishment. The stricken Apollo/Lester finds his way to Camp Half-Blood, where he must save 5 undiscovered oracles and return them to the camp in order to regain his powers.

The Hidden Oracle (2016)

The Dark Prophecy (2017)

The Burning Maze (2018)

The Tyrant’s Tomb (2019)

The Tower of Nero (2020)

Camp Jupiter Classified (2020)

Camp Half-Blood standalone novels

The Sun and the Star, co-written with Mark Oshiro, is technically a standalone followup to The Tower of Nero. In it, Nico Di Angelo must adventure to Tartarus to rescue Bob.

The Sun and the Star (2023)

The Kane Chronicles

This group of novels has two major protagonists who also narrate the books in first person: Carter and Sadie Kane, two siblings who are descended from the pharaohs Narmer and Ramses the Great. Because of their royal blood, they are powerful magicians, and they use their skills to interact (and sometimes keep at bay) a number of Egyptian deities who appear and use their powers in the modern world.