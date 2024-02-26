All Stone Barrington books in order

Stone Barrington, the suave and sophisticated attorney created by the prolific author Stuart Woods, has become a beloved character in the realm of mystery and suspense fiction. With a knack for getting entangled in dangerous situations and a taste for the finer things in life, Stone Barrington’s adventures make for captivating reads. If you’re new to the series or a longtime fan looking for your next fix of legal fiction, here are all the books in the series to take your pick from.

Recommended Videos

• New York Dead (1991)

• Dirt (1996)

• Dead in the Water (1997)

• Swimming to Catalina (1998)

• Worst Fears Realized (1999)

• L.A. Dead (2000)

• Cold Paradise (2001)

• The Short Forever (2002)

• Dirty Work (2003)

• Reckless Abandon (2004)

• Two Dollar Bill (2005)

• Dark Harbor (2006)

• Fresh Disasters (2007)

• Shoot Him If He Runs (2007)

• Hot Mahogany (2008)

• Loitering With Intent (2009)

• Kisser (2010)

• Lucid Intervals (2010)

• Strategic Moves (2011)

• Bel-Air Dead (2011)

• Son of Stone (2011)

• D.C. Dead (2011)

• Unnatural Acts (2012)

• Severe Clear (2012)

• Collateral Damage (2013)

• Unintended Consequences (2013)

• Doing Hard Time (2013)

• Standup Guy (2014)

• Carnal Curiosity (2014)

• Cut and Thrust (2014)

• Paris Match (2014)

• Insatiable Appetites (2015)

• Hot Pursuit (2015)

• Naked Greed (2015)

• Foreign Affairs (2015)

• Scandalous Behavior (2016)

• Family Jewels (2016)

• Dishonorable Intentions (2016)

• Sex, Lies, and Serious Money (2016)

• Below the Belt (2017)

• Fast and Loose (2017)

• Indecent Exposure (2017)

• Quick & Dirty (2017)

• Unbound (2018)

• Shoot First (Think Later) (2018)

• Turbulence (2018)

• Desperate Measures (2018)

• A Delicate Touch (2018)

• Wild Card (2019)

• Contraband (2019)

• Stealth (2019)

• Treason (2020)

• Hit List (2020)

• Choppy Water (2020)

• Shakeup (2020)

• Hush-Hush (2020)

• Double Jeopardy (2021)

• Class Act (2021)

• Foul Play (2021)

• Criminal Mischief (2021)

• A Safe House (2022)

• Black Dog (2022)

• Distant Thunder (2022)

• Near Miss (2023)

With so many books in the series to choose from, here’s a more compact list of essential Stone Barrington reads.

New York Dead (1991)

New York Dead follows Stone Barrington’s journey from a tough cop, to a smooth-talking lawyer, as he investigates a high-profile murder. When a prominent society figure is found murdered, Barrington is thrust into a case that takes him from the glamorous world of New York’s elite, to the gritty streets of the city. This gripping series opener introduces readers to the charismatic and resourceful character that is Stone Barrington.

L.A. Dead (2000)

The sixth installment in the series finds Stone Barrington in the glitzy world of Hollywood and navigating through the maze of fame and fortune while solving a murder. A film producer’s mysterious death leads Stone to delve into the dark side of Tinseltown, where he discovers that the pursuit of justice in the city of dreams comes with its own set of dangers. The glamor, intrigue, and suspense make L.A. Dead a standout in the Stone Barrington series.

Cold Paradise (2001)

Cold Paradise is set against the backdrop of Palm Beach, Florida, where Stone Barrington becomes embroiled in a case that leads him to uncover shocking secrets. As Stone navigates the tropical paradise, the novel unfolds with suspense, delivering a compelling blend of mystery and the signature charm of the series. Cold Paradise is a thrilling addition to the series, blending mystery and suspense with the allure of the tropical setting.

Dirty Work (2003)

Dirty Work, Stuart Woods (F, 40s, glasses, white tank, jeans, silver bracelet, B38 bus) pic.twitter.com/ZTmKPx1K8i — CoverSpy (@CoverSpy) October 7, 2016

Stone Barrington faces personal and professional challenges in Dirty Work, as he works on a case involving a troubled family. The suave attorney goes undercover to prove infidelity but is entangled in the family business when the husband is found dead and the other woman goes missing. The complexities of the plot, and Stone’s resilience make this book a must-read for fans seeking a more intimate look into his character.

Quick and Dirty (2017)

Just finished "Quick & Dirty (A Stone Barrington Novel)" by Stuart Woods https://t.co/gKiavEWsiU pic.twitter.com/HseryF94hd — Kim Agee (@KimAgee65) November 5, 2017

A high-impact crime thrusts a stunning new client into Stone Barrington’s office, setting off a chain of events that entangle him in a more intricate mystery within the rarefied realm of art. In Quick and Dirty, the charismatic New York attorney delves into a criminal investigation, where he pieces together clues, draws inferences, and adds one new romantic conquest to his list. This installment showcases Stuart Woods’ storytelling prowess and the enduring appeal of Stone Barrington’s character.