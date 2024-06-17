All Vince Flynn books in order



Vince Flynn went from having over 60 rejection letters and quitting his job to becoming a New York Times #1 Bestseller. In fact, his works are still topping charts years after his demise. Flynn was an incredible writer who was famous for his acclaimed political thrillers and counter-terrorism books.

Amongst other countless Vince Flynn fans, you’ll be hard-pressed to find someone who isn’t hooked on the Mitch Rapp book series. Flynn’s most famous character is exceptional, and it’s an understatement to say that he nailed the books.

1997’s Term Limits was Vince Flynn’s first book (which he wrote while working as a bartender), although it doesn’t feature the iconic Mitch Rapp character. However, it does contain many characters that later featured in his subsequent novels. Here’s a list of Vince Flynn’s books following a chronological reading order, as well as their dates of publication.

The latest entry in the fold, Capture or Kill, is expected to be released on Sept. 3, 2024. Although we’re eagerly anticipating the new story, there’s also buzz within the fandom about who will best capture Flynn’s writing style better: Kyle Mills, or Don Bentley.

All Vince Flynn books in chronological order of events

American Assassin (2010)

Kill Shot (2012)

Transfer of Power (1999)

The Third Option (2000)

Separation of Power (2001)

Executive Power (2003)

Memorial Day (2004)

Consent to Kill (2005)

Act of Treason (2006)

Protect and Defend (2007)

Extreme Measures (2008)

Pursuit of Honor (2009)

The Last Man (2012)

The Survivor [By: Kyle Mills (2015)]

Order to Kill [By: Kyle Mills (2016)]

Enemy of the State [By: Kyle Mills (2017)]

Red War [By: Kyle Mills (2018)]

Lethal Agent [By: Kyle Mills (2019)]

Total Power [By: Kyle Mills (2020)]

Enemy at the Gates [By: Kyle Mills (2021)]

Oath of Loyalty [By: Kyle Mills (2022)]

Code Red [By: Kyle Mills (2023)]

Capture or Kill [By: Don Bentley (2024)]

Vince Flynn also worked on anthologies, releasing the gripping Once Upon a Crime: An Anthology of Murder, Mayhem and Suspense in 2009, and Suspense Magazine in 2010.

Taking over the series after the passing of Flynn, Kyle Mills has fantastically maintained the franchise without doubt. Although, on the flip side, some fans say there’s a definite difference between Flynn’s and Mills’ writing. Nonetheless, now the mantle is with Don Bentley, who will undoubtedly capture the essence of the original author’s style for his fastidious fans. Capture or Kill (By Bentley) is now available for preorder and you can find it on Amazon.

