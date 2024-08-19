10 best books like Giao Chi’s ‘The Girl Who Kept Winter,’ ranked

If you loved The Girl Who Kept Winter by Giao Chi, you’re probably searching for more books that blend enchanting world-building, rich cultural myths, and strong, resilient characters. And you’re in luck! There’s more than a few books that, although may have similar tropes, there’s a unique spellbinding quality to each. Here’s a list of 10 books that will transport you to magical worlds filled with epic battles, heart-wrenching love stories, and unforgettable journeys.

10. To the Sky Kingdom by Tang Qi Gong Zi

To the Sky Kingdom is a sweeping fantasy romance that follows the love story of Bai Qian, a fox spirit and goddess, and Ye Hua, a powerful crown prince of the Heavenly Kingdom. Spanning across different lifetimes and realms, their love is tested by fate, misunderstandings, and the interference of gods and demons.

9. Thousand Autumns by Meng Xi Shi

Thousand Autumns is a must-read for those who crave epic tales of adventure and romance. Set in ancient China, this novel follows the journey of Shen Qiao, a devout Daoist priest and skilled martial artist, and Yan Wushi, the powerful and cunning leader of a demonic sect. After Shen Qiao is injured in a battle, Yan Wushi takes him in with the intent to corrupt him. However, as they interact, Yan Wushi finds himself challenged by Shen Qiao’s remarkable spirit.

8. The Golden Hairpin by Ce Ce Qing Han

In The Golden Hairpin, a young detective in ancient China must solve a series of murders after being falsely accused of murdering her family to avoid an arranged marriage. While on the run, she seeks the help of Li Shubai, the Prince of Kui, and agrees to go undercover as his eunuch to stop a serial killer and break a deadly curse. With its rich historical setting and clever and courageous heroine, this novel offers the same mix of mystery, intrigue, and strong character development that you loved in The Girl Who Kept Winter.

7. The Red Palace by June Hur

A historical masterpiece by June Hur, The Red Palace is a mystery set in the Joseon Dynasty. Eighteen-year-old Hyeon’s life takes a dangerous turn when four women are murdered in one night, and her closest friend and mentor are accused of the crime. Determined to prove her mentor’s innocence, Hyeon secretly investigates the murders and discovers evidence pointing to the Crown Prince as the possible killer. It’s a story filled with palace intrigue and dark secrets

6. The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea by Axie Oh

Axie Oh’s The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea is a dreamy, whimsical reimagining of the Korean folktale, The Tale of Shim Cheong. Mina’s homeland has been plagued by deadly storms and wars, believed to be the result of the Sea God’s curse. To appease him, the villagers sacrifice a beautiful maiden each year. When her brother’s beloved is chosen, Mina sacrifices herself in her place and is swept into the Spirit Realm. If you loved the blend of myth and fantasy in The Girl Who Kept Winter, this book will sweep you off your feet with its tale of a girl who sacrifices herself to save her village.

5. Maiden of Candlelight and Lotuses by Anastasis Blythe

This enchanting tale draws readers into a world of ancient magic, where the protagonist must navigate treacherous waters. Song Liena, a simple farm girl, suddenly finds herself at the empire’s most dangerous magic academy after hoping for good luck at the matchmaker. However, she catches the attention of the Crown Prince, a powerful warrior with fire magic, while facing dark forces at the academy, where sinister, illegal magic threatens her at every turn.

4. A Crane Among Wolves by June Hur

Set in 15th-century Korea, A Crane Among Wolves is a historical novel with a touch of mystery and suspense. A determined young woman investigates a series of mysterious events within the royal court, she uncovers dark secrets that threaten her life and the stability of the kingdom. June Hur’s ability to evoke the atmosphere of a bygone era makes this book a fascinating read for anyone who enjoys rich, cultural settings and strong female leads.

3. Dark Tempest by Annette Marie

Another gem from Annette Marie, Dark Tempest continues the Red Winter Trilogy with a thrilling mix of mythology, romance, and danger. It follows Emi, a girl caught between two worlds—her ordinary life and the realm of gods and spirits. As she battles the dark forces threatening to destroy everything she holds dear, Emi must embrace her destiny and harness her hidden powers. It’s perfect for readers who enjoy seeing their heroes face impossible odds while battling both inner and outer demons.

2. Heart of the Sun Warrior by Sue Lynn Tan

This sequel to Daughter of the Moon Goddess is a lush, captivating tale steeped in Chinese mythology. The story continues the journey of Xingyin as she battles celestial forces and faces difficult choices to protect her loved ones. Tan’s storytelling is as radiant as the sun itself, weaving tales of love, war, and the struggle for power in a celestial realm. Fans of Giao Chi’s intricate world-building will appreciate the layers of lore and legend in this series.

1. Immortal Fire by Annette Marie

The third installment in Annette Marie’s Red Winter trilogy follows Emi, a girl who must navigate a world filled with powerful gods and dangerous spirits. Here, Emi faces her destiny in a climactic battle, where her courage and loyalty are tested. With the fate of both the mortal and spirit worlds hanging in the balance, Emi must confront her deepest fears and embrace her true power to save those she loves. If you loved the mystical elements and intense battles in The Girl Who Kept Winter, this series will be right up your alley.

