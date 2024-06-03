How many ‘Bridgerton’ books are there?

If Netflix decides to stick it out with Bridgerton and adapt all the novels, there are going to be more than a few seasons coming our way in the near future.

Recommended Videos

With all of its unexpected twists and twirls of the ton in the past two seasons, all eyes are now on Bridgerton season 3 to see what becomes of Colin and Penelope, the new Bridgerton arrival, and Lady Whistledown’s reckoning.

Season 3 appears to be simultaneously adapting two books from the series; An Offer from a Gentleman and Romancing Mister Bridgerton, the third and fourth novels, respectively. This is the first time Bridgerton has divided its focus, since the first and second seasons covered one book each, The Duke and I (centering around Daphne’s story) and The Viscount Who Loved Me (depicting the love story between Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma.)

But regardless of whether this formula continues to shift down the line, one thing is clear: Fans can’t wait to get their hands on more Bridgerton, and the two-year wait between seasons isn’t helping matters. So, if like me, you’ve finally decided to just go ahead and read the novels, we’ve got you covered.

How many novels are in the Bridgerton series?

Image via Netflix

Bridgerton is a series of Regency romance novels that were published from 2000 to 2006. The main series consists of eight novels, and they are, in order of publication, as follows:

The Duke and I (2000) (Daphne and Simon’s story) The Viscount Who Loved Me (2000) (Anthony and Kate’s story) An Offer from a Gentleman (2001) (Benedict and Sophie’s story) Romancing Mister Bridgerton (2002) (Colin and Penelope’s story) To Sir Phillip, With Love (2003) (Eloise’s story) When He Was Wicked (2004) (Francesca’s story) It’s in His Kiss (2005) (Hyacinth’s story) On the Way to the Wedding (2006) (Gregory’s story)

There are other novels in the saga, of course. One is 2013’s The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, which includes another epilogue for each of the 8 novels in the series. There’s also a story about Violet Bridgerton herself.

Author Julia Quinn wrote a spinoff series centering around the Rokesby family and taking place a generation before the main Bridgerton children. These are:

Because of Miss Bridgerton (2016) The Girl with the Make-Believe Husband (2017) The Other Miss Bridgerton (2018) First Comes Scandal (2020)

And of course, let’s not forget Lady Whistledown’s anthology books:

The Further Observations of Lady Whistledown (2003)

Lady Whistledown Strikes Back (2004)

The Wit and Wisdom of Bridgerton (2021)

So, there you have it, folks. If you can’t possibly bring yourself to wait a couple more years until Netflix brings Bridgerton to live-action in its entirety, then reading the novels is your only way of knowing whether the Bridgertons will get their fairy tale happily ever after.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more