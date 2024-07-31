Is Harry Potter really 44 years old?

The years have not been kind to Harry Potter fans.

Those of us who grew up with the books felt like we were growing up right alongside Harry, Ron, and Hermione, and as a result, those stories took up real estate in our hearts and minds. The IP has taken on a much darker cultural presence in recent years, however, as its mastermind — author J.K. Rowling — emerged as the head of a new anti-trans movement, and slowly turned her former fans off the fantasy series for good.

Now, Harry Potter exists in a strange place in the social and cultural zeitgeist. It’s still a hugely important series to a massive number of people, but many of those people refuse to interact with it. They’re not willing to further enrich the head of Britain’s trans-exclusionary movement, so — as much as they may want to — they don’t buy Harry Potter products, avoid Wizarding attractions and events, and distance themselves more each day from the property that helped shape their childhoods.

It leaves us in a strange position when it comes to characters like Harry Potter, who can’t be entirely separated from the woman who created him, and who nonetheless has been given a much more distinct shape thanks to the hordes of fans who embraced him so warmly. He was created by Rowling, sure, but once he became intertwined with our lives he became ours, too. It’s a strange position to hold, and it becomes all the stranger when you consider how long this character’s been around — and how many years he’s canonically been on this earth.

How old is Harry Potter in 2024?

Happy Birthday to The Boy Who Lived! — Steph (@StephTimeline) July 31, 2024

The first Harry Potter book was released on June 26, 1997, and in its first chapters, it celebrated the eleventh birthday of its protagonist: one Harry James Potter, the Boy Who Lived. Logically, that led plenty of people to assume that Harry had been born precisely eleven years before the book came out, thus placing his birthdate in 1986.

It’s well-established in the books that Harry’s big day falls on July 31 each year, so thus a fair chunk of book fans guessed that July 31, 1986 was the day on which the protagonist entered his fictional world. He was actually born a few years earlier, however, with Harry’s canonical birthday falling on July 31, 1980.

That brings us to today, July 31, 2024 — Harry Potter’s 44th birthday. The boy we watched grow from an excitable youth to a powerful wizard is officially in his mid-40s, and we all feel absolutely ancient. I long felt that I shared an age with Harry, and — while I’ve actually yet to reach my 40s — I certainly feel 40 today.

