Frieda McFadden’s books are the literary equivalent of crime-mystery shows like Only Murders in the Building and Castle: fun, irreverent popcorn thrillers for you to enjoy as one would enjoy an episode of their favorite show. You know the vibe; these books are best enjoyed curled up in your comfiest chair with a cup of whatever beverage you’re currently obsessed with.

These books are also best enjoyed quickly, especially if you want to read through all of McFadden’s books. McFadden, a practicing physician specializing in brain injury (per her website), became an author with her self-published debut novel, “The Devil Wears Scrubs,” in 2013. Since then, McFadden has proven herself prolific, publishing over 20 books in total in the past decade.

McFadden advises people first reading her novels to start wherever they want as her books are almost all standalone, and even those in series can be read in any order. That being said, you’re here because you believe there’s an ideal order to read McFadden’s many novels (or you’re just insatiably curious, in which case, kudos). As most authors tend to be about their work, McFadden is right. There’s no perfect place to start reading her books; however, we’d recommend reading her novels in order of publication, especially her series.

Frieda McFadden book series

McFadden has multiple book series as well as several standalone novels. Her first series, the Dr. Jane McGill series, begins with her debut novel and follows the titular protagonist as she navigates the peaks and pitfalls of being a doctor, including evil bosses, difficult night shifts, and a little romance.

Her latest series (arguably her most popular) is the Housemaid series, which follows a woman who works as a live-in housemaid while hiding a dark secret from her employers. These are fun, addictive thrillers you’ll find hard to put down.

Another of her series is the Prescription: Murder series, which consists of two standalone medical thrillers. While there are multiple references to this series online, these two books are not always referenced as part of a series, and their standalone nature makes it difficult to confirm if they truly belong in a series or as part of her other standalone novels. I’ve included them in this list as a series, but not everyone would consider them as such.

All of Freida McFadden’s books in release order

If you really want to read all of McFadden’s books, there are a few ways to start. You can try reading all of her books in order of release, start with a standalone novel, or pick a series to read through. Whatever you choose, I’ve listed all of McFadden’s books in release order and what series they’re a part of, if any. Good luck on your reading journey!