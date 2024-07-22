How to read the entire ‘Wings of Fire’ series in order

The Wings of Fire series by Tui T. Sutherland is a captivating saga set in a world of dragons, full of adventure, mystery, and complex characters.

Recommended Videos

Whether you choose to read the novels, novellas, or graphic adaptations, you’re in for an epic adventure with dragons of all kinds. So, here’s a guide to help you read the Wings of Fire books in the right order.

Main Series: The Wings of Fire main series is divided into three arcs, each consisting of five books.

Arc One: The Dragonet Prophecy

In this first arc, we follow the Dragonets of Destiny, a group of young dragons who are foretold to end a long-standing war between the dragon tribes of Pyrrhia.

The Dragonet Prophecy (July 2012)

The Lost Heir (January 2013)

The Hidden Kingdom (May 2013)

The Dark Secret (October 2013)

The Brightest Night (March 2014)

Arc Two: The Jade Mountain Prophecy

The second arc introduces new protagonists and focuses on the students of Jade Mountain Academy as they uncover dark secrets and face new threats.

Moon Rising (December 2014)

Winter Turning (June 2015)

Escaping Peril (December 2015)

Talons of Power (December 2016)

Darkness of Dragons (July 2017)

Arc Three: The Lost Continent Prophecy

In the third arc, the story expands to the continent of Pantala, where new tribes and characters come into play, revealing even more about the dragon world.

The Lost Continent (June 2018)

The Hive Queen (December 2018)

The Poison Jungle (July 2019)

The Dangerous Gift (March 2021)

The Flames of Hope (April 2022)

Winglets and Legends: Apart from the main series, Tui T. Sutherland has written several novellas and standalone novels that provide deeper insights into the Wings of Fire universe.

Winglets

The Winglets are short stories that explore the backstories of secondary characters and events that shaped the main series.

Prisoners (March 2015)

Assassin (September 2015)

Deserter (March 2016)

Runaway (September 2016)

Legends

The Legends books are longer standalone novels that delve into the history and lore of significant characters from the past.

Darkstalker (June 2016)

Dragonslayer (March 2020)

The best order to read the Wings of Fire book series

In order to experience the series’ rich narrative and character development in the best way possible, you would have to read the books in a specific order. To fully immerse yourself in the Wings of Fire series, it’s best to follow this reading order:

The Dragonet Prophecy arc (Books 1-5)

Dragonslayer (Legends Book 2)

The Jade Mountain Prophecy arc (Books 6-10)

Darkstalker (Legends Book 1)

The Lost Continent Prophecy arc (Books 11-15)

Winglets

With multiple arcs and standalone novels, it can be a bit overwhelming to know where to start, and how to follow the series. Nonetheless, reading the Wings of Fire book series in order not only enhances your understanding of the intricate plot but also allows you to fully immerse yourself in the rich world Tui T. Sutherland has created.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy