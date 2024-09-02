How to read the ‘Star Wars’ legends books in order

Why would you fret over the unutilized potential of your Star Wars heroes in Disney’s canon when there’s so much greatness awaiting you in the Legends timeline? As some galaxy far, far away old-timers will tell you, this timeline was once known as the Star Wars Expanded Universe, with its media covering a vast and ambitious plot that picked up the narrative after the Battle of Endor and continued it to the twilight of the New Republic and the later years of beloved legacy characters.

Many elements from Disney’s canon come from these novels. Whether it be Grand Admiral Thrawn, who recently made his live-action debut in Ahsoka, or the New Jedi Order, which is supposed to be a new series of movies centering around Rey and her Jedi Academy, the Legends universe was the de facto authority on all things Star Wars until 2012. Before the Dark Times… before Disney.

But just because the corporate overlords say something isn’t canon doesn’t mean they’re right. I mean, as far as I’m concerned, the Thrawn book trilogy by Timothy Zahn is much more credible and authentic than the Mouse House’s sequels, and this is coming from someone who enjoys certain aspects of those films.

The only problem with the Legends timeline is its convoluted nature. There are dozens and dozens of books and comic strips to read, and video games and their tie-ins to play and experience. In every respect, the Legends timeline is now an intimidating rabbit hole, a Sarlacc pit, if you will, with no end. And let’s not even talk about how out of more than two hundred books, almost half of them are mediocre filler that you could skip and not lose a single thing.

As such, this is not strictly a Legends listicle in chronological order. Rather, this is a guide to the Legends timeline and its must-reads, starting with the most acclaimed Star Wars book series of all, the Thrawn trilogy.

The New Republic period

If you’re an avid reader and don’t mind a few extensive preludes before you get to the good stuff, there are several novels worth checking out immediately following the rise of the New Republic. One of these is The Truce at Bakura, which gives a faithful depiction of the main trio and properly delves into the relationship between Han Solo and Leia Organa.

You can follow that up with Luke Skywalker and the Shadows of Mindor, a brilliant self-contained narrative centering around Luke.

Then we have the 10-book X-Wing series, dealing with the exploits of Rogue Squadron. It’s not essential, but if you’re a fan of Wedge Antilles and the rest of the Rogue Squadron gang, then they might prove interesting.

After that, it should be straight to the Thrawn trilogy, consisting of Heir to the Empire, Dark Force Rising, and The Last Command.

Timothy Zahn, arguably the best Star Wars novelist in history, continues his tale with the Hand of the Thrawn duology, and these too are essential reads for the Legends timeline. Specter of the Past came out in 1997, while its sequel Vision of the Future released in 1998.

The final novel in the New Republic era is Survivor’s Quest, also written by Zahn, which prepares viewers for the New Jedi Order series.

The New Jedi Order period

This era is marked by the most ambitious narrative in all of Star Wars history, consisting of 19 books that comprise The New Jedi Order series. Starting with 1999’s Vector Prime, this tale centers around the invasion of an extragalactic race called the Yuuzhan Vong. These ruthless, grafted warriors with no connection to the living Force preside over an onslaught that annihilates trillions of living beings in the galaxy and pushes our heroes to the very edge.

These books also give the spotlight to the Skywalker kids, which would be Anakin Solo, and the twins Jacen and Jaina Solo. All three are Jedi Knights trained by their uncle Luke, who remains the only Jedi Grand Master in the galaxy. Despite their ups and downs, The New Jedi Order is a narrative that may never be topped in Star Wars.

The Legacy era

The Legacy era, following the devastating Yuuzhan Vong conflict, features two main series; The Legacy of the Force and The Fate of the Jedi. The former consisted of 9 novels released from 2006 to 2008, while the latter, encompassing the very outstretches of the Legends timeline, also featured 9 entries and ended with 2012’s Apocalypse.

So, in case you’re interested in the post-Empire timeline, here’s a simple rundown of all the essentials:

The Truce at Bakura

Luke Skywalker and the Shadows of Mindor

Heir to the Empire (Thrawn #1)

Dark Force Rising (Thrawn #2)

The Last Command (Thrawn #3)

Specter of the Past (Hand of Thrawn #1)

Vision of the Future (Hand of Thrawn #2)

Survivor’s Quest

The New Jedi Order (19 books)

Vector Prime and ending with The Unifying Force

The Legacy of the Force (9 books)

Betrayal and ending with Invincible

The Fate of the Jedi

Outcast and ending with Apocalypse

The Old Republic timeline

For people interested in The Old Republic Legends timeline, these are the must-read books, though many of them would be better read alongside playing the Knights of the Old Republic and The Old Republic video games, not to mention reading the comic book series of the same name.

The Old Republic: Fatal Alliance

The Old Republic: Revan

The Old Republic: Deceived

The Old Republic: Annihilation

Darth Bane: Path of Destruction

Darth Bane: Rule of Two

Darth Bane: Dynasty of Evil

