‘Impossible to put down, creepy and claustrophobic’: Stephen King’s latest literary recommendation compared to a classic

Author Megan Abbott has received high praise from master storyteller Stephen King on social media.

The King of Horror took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a glowing endorsement of her page-turning novel “The Turnout.” to his 7.1 million followers.

THE TURNOUT, Megan Abbott: Impossible to put down, creepy and claustrophobic. It’s WHATEVER HAPPENED TO BABY JANE in ballet shoes. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 22, 2023

For those who don’t know, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane is a classic psychological thriller released in 1962. It tells the story of the sibling rivalry between Jane (Bette Davis), a revered yet emotionally stunted child actor, who develops substance dependency issues when her older sister Blanche’s (Joan Crawford) star rises and eclipses her career. A shocking accident changes the trajectory of their lives. An oppressive sense of guilt clouds Blanche’s discernment while Jane’s simmering envy comes to a boil. The emerging shift in the balance of power between the two sisters sends Jane’s mental health into a chilling downward spiral as the film becomes a spinetingling study of the disturbing phenomenon of relational aggression.

“The Turnout” is similar to Whatever Happened To Baby Jane in that it is a tale of two sisters on the same career path. After a tragic accident, Dara and Marie Durant succeed their mother as the heads of The Durant School of Dance. However, suspicions arise when another accident happens shortly after the first one as the story delves into the sub-strata of various expressions of the character’s complicated relationships with power.

King was so enamored with “The Turnout” that he sweetly encouraged Abbott to do the ballet equivalent of taking a bow.

Make that ballet pointes. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 22, 2023

Abbott is a well-established crime writer with a beguiling knack for crafting fabulous noir fiction. She received the Edgar Award for her book Queenpin in 2008. Despite her success, earning the respect of one of the best-selling authors in history is no small fete. Megan Abbott is likely pinching herself today.