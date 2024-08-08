Image Credit: Disney
An image of the four books in Penn Cole's 'The Kindred's Curse' series
Image via Penn Cole
Category:
Books

Is there a ‘Burn Of The Everflame’ release date?

Multiple delays later, and Penn Cole is starting to lose some of her fans.
Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Aug 8, 2024 08:16 am

The Kindred’s Curse series is just one of many ‘romantasy’ series that have blown up on BookTok, written by indie author Penn Cole. The buzzing author self-published the first three books in less than a year, and thanks to social media, has amassed a large audience for her epic fantasy. The fourth and final book in the series, Burn of the Everflame, has been the subject of much talk, especially as the release date has been changed multiple times. 

Why has Burn of the Everflame’s release been delayed so much?

As aforementioned, Burn of the Everflame is the final book in Penn Cole’s debut series, The Kindred’s Curse. The series includes Spark of the Everflame, Glow of the Everflame, and Heat of the Everflame, all released in 2023. After the rapid success of the trio, it’s an understatement to claim that the final entry into the saga is highly anticipated. This, of course, hasn’t been helped by the multiple delays. 

Burn of the Everflame was initially slated for a March 2024 release date, boosting excitement for the finale of an epic story of our butt-kicking heroine Diem Bellator. However, early in the year, Cole announced that this date was not feasible, and fans should expect the book on the first of June. In her heartfelt caption, she stated that all the background preparations that go into a book release were the reason for the delay. This is especially true for an indie author such as herself who doesn’t have a (major) team helping with all the aspects of publishing.

So when can we expect Burn of the Everflame?

While fans took the first delay well, another release delay was announced in May. In the announcement, Cole explained that she was allowed to push back the release date on Amazon by 30 days, to secure any pre-orders for the e-book. However, by the end of June, the release was extended for yet another 30 days, with her website indicating the release for July 31.

Unfortunately, after the book still wasn’t released by the end of July, all pre-orders were canceled, causing a huge backlash from fans. According to them, Cole is currently toeing the line between stressed-out indie author, and nonchalant carefree writer. As much as she seems to be handling the bulk of her work alone, some fans also feel that she may have bitten off more than chew, and in an attempt to appease readers and keep her fame growing, she is over-exerting herself.

And now, a week into August, Burn of the Everflame still doesn’t have an official release date. Here’s hoping things look up for the rising star.

Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
