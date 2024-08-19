The 10 best omegaverse books, ranked

The 2010s may have taken the werewolf craze to an all-time high, but true fans of the alpha-beta-omega ideology haven’t dropped the ball. Sure, we might not have TV shows portraying them like before, but that’s where the Omegaverse books come in.

This subgenre is filled with intense emotions, primal instincts, and more often than not, erotica. (Think Joe Manganiello as the dashing hunk of a werewolf Alcide Herveaux in True Blood, who is the ideal candidate for omegaverse lore, and thus, the poster boy for this article). So whether you’re a seasoned reader, or just dipping your toes into this fascinating subgenre, Omegaverse books are the perfect accompaniment for the upcoming full moon.

10. Omega’s Gambit by Flora Quincy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flora Quincy (@__floraquincyauthor)

In Omega’s Gambit, Flora Quincy delivers a story packed with political intrigue, dangerous secrets, and an unexpected romance. The book centers around Viola Hartwell, an omega barred from participating in politics, but determined to ensure the Omega Property Rights Act becomes law. She disguises herself as her alpha twin sister to gain the support of the reclusive Duke of Orley, and sure enough, romance ensues.

9. Wide Awake by Anna Fury

Wide Awake takes a new twist to the Omegaverse subgenre. This dystopian book introduces us to the “Awaken Virus,” which turns men into violent beasts. Carmen flees New York City for the forests upstate, in the hopes of finding solitude and security, but Connor, an “Awakened” male, invades her new home, claiming she’s not only his but also his aggressive mate’s omega.

8. Jax by Callie Rhodes

🐺 “It was as if their bond had existed even before they'd ever met. As if they were always meant to be.”

~~~

📚 Jax by Callie Rhodes

~~~

Review: https://t.co/lkaAAQsKF4#PNR #ParanormalRomance #Omegaverse #BookReview pic.twitter.com/EkyvcAQnRW — Midnight's Temptation (@MT_BookBlog) May 16, 2021

Book 15 of Callie Rhodes’ The Boundarylands series is a story of a troubled alpha trying to escape his dark past. Jax, an alpha who has spent 10 years in chains, has been transformed into a beast by his captivity. Victoria Hyde, a newly graduated genetic engineer finds out her new research subject is none other than the wild alpha. Victoria becomes torn between following orders or following her heart. Jax is a tale of redemption, trust, and the power of love to heal even the deepest wounds.

7. Forbidden by Liliana Carlisle

Forbidden by Liliana Carlisle is a tale of love that shouldn’t happen, but does anyway. An alpha and beta find themselves irresistibly drawn to each other, despite knowing their relationship is doomed to heartache. Despite knowing the risks and that their time together is limited, they put everything on the line to be together.

6. Taming the Wolves by Lyx Robinson

In Taming the Wolves, Lyx Robinson presents an omega who finds herself at the mercy of not one, but several alphas. Tamsin finds herself in a dire situation after being dragged into a fort filled with cursed Vikings, and is now being used as bait to lure out a dangerous enemy. The irony? Her only protectors are the same Vikings who brought her there.

5. The Omega Merger by Roxy Collins

The Omega Merger by Roxy Collins is a sizzling tale where business and pleasure collide. As a top “Alpha Wrangler,” Maddie is tasked with negotiating a major merger, planning to use the bonus to secure a future with her beta assistant and friend-with-benefits, Kelvin. However, her life is turned upside down when she’s triggered by a switch, revealing her hidden omega nature.

4. Pack Darling: Part One by Lola Rock

Lola Rock’s Pack Darling is a classic Omegaverse story with a reverse harem trope. After surviving a pretentious boarding school for omegas, Lilah has convinced everyone she’s a dud, never expecting to experience an awakening, heat, or a pack life. Preferring a life of solitude, her plans are shattered when the Wyvern Pack enters the picture, in search of an omega, of which she fits the bill.

3. Fated by Kaylin Peryerk

When an omega meets her fated alpha, it’s supposed to be perfect, right? But life is never that simple. Royce, a newly ascended dominant alpha, struggles with the overwhelming urges that come with being fated to his childhood best friend, Faye. Despite the powerful bond, Faye is determined to maintain her independence and focus on continuing her father’s research to help dominant omegas. As they navigate the pressures of love and responsibility, Royce and Faye must decide whether they can fulfill their dreams without sacrificing their autonomy or each other.

2. Knot My Reality by Miranda May

Bree is a successful omega who has everything except a pack. She and her best friend, Tessa, have built a company that helps omegas find alphas and permanent packs through their apps. Now, Bree is launching a reality TV show called Heated, where she will be the first omega featured, searching for a pack as she nears her heat. With only eight weeks left, Bree is struggling to manage the show while dealing with twenty suitors and the pressure to succeed.

1. A Meeting of Wolves by Lyx Robinson

A prequel to Taming the Wolves, A Meeting of Wolves is set in winter in Dublin. The city is buzzing with preparations for Olaf Gofraidsson’s wedding to the High King’s daughter. Ivar, uninterested in the event and frustrated by his brother’s shift from their myth-chasing pursuits, is drawn to a young Viking mercenary with a distinctive X-shaped brand who arrives with the bride. This MM romance book is the best blend of action and passion.

