Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
The cover image for Melissa F. Olson's book, "Old World War," in the "Boundary Magic" series
Image via X/MelissaFOlson
Category:
Books

Will there be a ‘Boundary Magic’ series book 6?

Does Allison return for one more adventure?
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 06:37 pm

If you’re a fan of the Boundary Magic series, you’re most likely hooked on Allison “Lex” Luther’s journey as a boundary witch. Fans have followed Allison through her fair share of dark and dangerous adventures in the books. Following the fifth entry, Boundary Haunted, which left us with plenty of questions, it’s no surprise that many are itching to know if there’s a sixth book in the works. So, what’s the scoop on book 6?

Recommended Videos

Is Boundary Magic returning for book 6?

Well, the great news is that book 6 of the Boundary Magic series is titled Old World War, and was released in 2022. Understandably, you may have missed it, especially since the previous books had been released fairly consistently, but then Old World War was released three years after book 5. It’s also pretty easy to lose track of it since the name doesn’t include the traditional “Boundary” like all the previous books. 

However, if you’ve already devoured Old World War and are wondering if the series will continue, there hasn’t been an official word from Melissa F. Olson. As of now, Old World War is the last book of the series. Many fans are hopeful though, because given the depth of the world she’s created, and the loyal fanbase the series has, it won’t be surprising if there will be more stories to come.

Olson is known for keeping her readers on their toes and she’s got a few other projects in the works, so it’s possible she’s taking her time to put together something really special for the next installment. While we wait, it might be a good time to revisit the series or check out Olson’s other works like the Old World series, which is set in the same universe. In the meantime, we’ll keep our fingers crossed, and our eyes peeled for any updates.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.
Link to www.demiphillips.journoportfolio.com