Will there be a ‘Boundary Magic’ series book 6?

If you’re a fan of the Boundary Magic series, you’re most likely hooked on Allison “Lex” Luther’s journey as a boundary witch. Fans have followed Allison through her fair share of dark and dangerous adventures in the books. Following the fifth entry, Boundary Haunted, which left us with plenty of questions, it’s no surprise that many are itching to know if there’s a sixth book in the works. So, what’s the scoop on book 6?

Is Boundary Magic returning for book 6?

Are you ready for the 16th book in the Old World universe? Read the first two chapters of #OldWorldWar now, then preorder your copy:https://t.co/ma6mpHXCpI #kindlebook #KindleUnlimited pic.twitter.com/elQWas6BNu — Melissa F. Olson will be at #DragonCon (@MelissaFOlson) August 23, 2022

Well, the great news is that book 6 of the Boundary Magic series is titled Old World War, and was released in 2022. Understandably, you may have missed it, especially since the previous books had been released fairly consistently, but then Old World War was released three years after book 5. It’s also pretty easy to lose track of it since the name doesn’t include the traditional “Boundary” like all the previous books.

However, if you’ve already devoured Old World War and are wondering if the series will continue, there hasn’t been an official word from Melissa F. Olson. As of now, Old World War is the last book of the series. Many fans are hopeful though, because given the depth of the world she’s created, and the loyal fanbase the series has, it won’t be surprising if there will be more stories to come.

Olson is known for keeping her readers on their toes and she’s got a few other projects in the works, so it’s possible she’s taking her time to put together something really special for the next installment. While we wait, it might be a good time to revisit the series or check out Olson’s other works like the Old World series, which is set in the same universe. In the meantime, we’ll keep our fingers crossed, and our eyes peeled for any updates.

