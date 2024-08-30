‘Wind and Truth’ book release date, confirmed

The fifth book in The Stormlight Archive series by Brandon Sanderson is coming out soon, and the community is practically overcome with excitement and hype for the final confrontation between Dalinar Kholin and the all-powerful Odium.

Recommended Videos

The planned 10-book series is arguably among the most ambitious in the fantasy scene right now, with millions of readers who have been patiently waiting since 2020 for this final chapter in the first story arc. That’s right; the upcoming novel, Wind and Truth, is only the fifth installment, but it’s supposed to wrap up the first major story arc in Roshar. Brandon Sanderson will then take a break by writing the third Mistborn era, and perhaps a few standalone and Secret Projects besides, before returning to Roshar to write the second and final batch of The Stormlight Archive novels.

The first Stormlight novel came out in 2010 and became one of the most acclaimed debut novels in High Fantasy. Sanderson followed that up with Words of Radiance in 2014, which is still the highest-rated novel on Goodreads across all books and genres. 2017 saw the release of Oathbringer, the third entry, while in 2020 Sanderson published the fourth book, Rhythm of War. Now, just as meticulously planned, the fifth book is arriving in 2024, bringing the story of Kaladin, Dalinar, Shallan, and Szeth to a conclusion, be it a temporary one.

But we shouldn’t be getting ahead of ourselves just yet. After waiting for so long, many of you are no doubt itching to know more about Wind and Truth and when it’s coming out. And fortunately for the fans of the writing machine that is Brando Sando, the writer likes to give us updates on a weekly basis. Just last night, Sanderson’s team finally unveiled the U.S. cover for Wind and Truth, which you can check out below.

‘Wind and Truth’ US cover by Tor Books / Art by Michael Whelan

Dalinar Kholin’s valiant stand against the coming storm at the highest peak of Urithiru aside, let’s get to the most important question at the moment: When can we expect Wind and Truth to hit the shelves?

When is Wind and Truth coming out?

Wind and Truth (also known as Knights of Wind and Truth) is coming out on December 6, which is a little more than three months from now. That is plenty of time to catch up with the latest Sanderson books, and perhaps brush up on your Cosmere lore, because as far as the author’s interconnected fictional world is concerned, Wind and Truth is comparable to an Avengers: Endgame event.

The Knights Radiant are increasing in number and each day more and more people say the old and forgotten Words, joining the ranks of Dalinar Kholin’s army of Surge-binders. Alethkar might be occupied, but its highprinces are overseeing a devastating war with the god Odium and his minions. Wind and Truth will focus on the last battle between Dalinar and Odium, while also going into Szeth-son-Neturo’s past. The book is also expected to reveal the truth about the Day of Recreance, when the Knights Radiant forsook their oaths and abandoned their duty to protect Roshar.

Only three months remain, fellow Radiants. Life before death!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy