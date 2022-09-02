10 actors who would bring welcome madness to the role of Doctor Doom

It was announced at Comic-Con 2022 that the Fantastic Four will come out around Phase Six in the MCU timeline. While it is currently unknown who will star in the film, we got a brief glimpse in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So far, nobody knows who is cast to play Doctor Doom, despite ongoing rumors that John Krasinski would reprise the role of Mr. Fantastic.

In the 2005 and 2007 films, Julian McMahon played the iconic villain. And since then, he’s been doing a lot of TV work, most notably in the FBI TV franchise. And in the 2015 film, the role was passed down to Toby Kebbell. Since the MCU likes to go all-out with their villains and hire A-Star celebrities, here are some notable actors who’d be perfect to take on the role of Doctor Doom.

John Krasinski

While it is unknown if Krasinski would reprise his role as Reed Richards, he did “somewhat” hint that he may be returning to the MCU. But here is why Krasinski is perfect to play Doctor Doom: In the CW series The Flash, John Wesley Shipp’s character, Henry Allen is not only Barry’s father. In another universe, he is also the Flash. Phase Four to Six of the MCU are about the Multiverse, meaning variants. So while the easiest option is to have the same actor play the same character but in a different universe, Marvel could bamboozle fans with the biggest rug pull in the franchise and have him play the villain of the team he led in another life.

Johnny Depp

Big What-If situation, but if Depp has no interest in returning to Pirates of the Caribbean, maybe his return to Disney would be the MCU. He is known as “The Man of 1000 Faces” after all. While Doctor Doom mostly wears a face mask, he was still a menacing character long before he became the Supreme Leader for the Kingdom of Latveria. Most MCU villains are played by renowned actors, so his role in Doctor Doom would be the perfect start to a ‘new chapter’ for the MCU and for Depp’s professional relationship with Disney.

Jim Parsons

One of the most iconic scenes Parsons has done in The Big Bang Theory was when he threatened to expose his roommates’ secret relationship. And the way he pulled it off, if that is not madness, we’re not sure what is. Jim Parsons has the charisma to play a scientific genius, but also a power-hungry villain concocting nefarious schemes. If he can make his roommate tremble in fear, then he has the potential to send shivers down the Fantastic Four’s spines.

Keanu Reeves

Reeves has an unhinged aura that surrounds him. Not to mention, he’s been well-loved by almost every millennial out there for his wholesome charisma we see on stage or in interviews. Lately, Reeves has been appearing in a lot of children’s media such as The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and DC’s League of Super Pets. So, if he wants to entertain the young adult market, the MCU is certainly a great place to start.

Hugh Grant

Grant was mostly known for rom-coms and has recently moved towards action films. He’s cast to play a rogue in the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, which will involve him inconspicuously kicking butt. So, if he wants to progress down the action-film scene, maybe the MCU is the perfect franchise to expand those skills, even if it means playing the bad guy for once.

Andy Samberg

Everyone loves Andy Samberg. While he’s mostly known for his role in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, maybe the MCU is what he needs so he could enter larger roles in future Hollywood films. Also, the MCU is introducing young and aspiring crime-fighters such as Ms. Marvel, Kate Bishop, and Spider-Man to be the next generation of heroes, so it makes sense for a young villain to be introduced in the MCU as well. Not all bad guys have to be deranged adults, they could also be gifted youngsters who have a hunger for world domination.

Mark Wahlberg

Movie fans tend to have their minds blown whenever an actor known for their comedy enters a serious film. And perhaps the MCU is the best launch pad for Wahlberg to enter that scene. Sure, he has done other roles in films such as Transformers: The Last Knight, but maybe the actor needs the MCU. Especially since some of his work hasn’t been performing as well with both critics and audiences. Wahlberg also has the energy to play a villain in an action-packed film. And the best part, the MCU isn’t 100 percent serious, as characters tend to be comedic at times. We get to see Wahlberg uses his strengths, yet see him in a whole different light.

David Tennant

Tennant is an iconic actor, especially on the science-fiction scene in Doctor Who, but he can take up serious roles as well, such as his lead role in Broadchurch and his brief appearance in the Netflix series, The Sandman. But aside from heroic roles, he too can play villains, an example is him playing Barty Crouch Jr in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Although Tennant has already had a turn as an MCU villain as Kilgrave in Jessica Jones, there’s no shame in dreaming.

Daniel Radcliffe

Despite being famously known for his role in Harry Potter, Radcliffe can play humorous villains. Most notably, Walter Mabry in Now You See Me 2. Due to his impressive acting range, Radcliffe can play strong and powerful heroes, but also witty villains. Additionally, it should be second nature for him to interact with CGI characters, since he has experience being involved in projects that use VFX.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Gordon-Levitt already has ties with Disney as he’s going to be in the live-action Pinocchio film and a bunch of Star Wars titles. Also, he has taken roles that involve complicated lingo such as playing Edward Snowden in Snowden. Due to this, he’d be the most hopeful candidate to take on a powerful, smart, and diabolical villain like Doctor Doom. Gordon-Levitt has the youth, the talent and the opportunity to star in the MCU, especially as the multiverse evolves.

All these actors are iconic and well-known in their own right. And the best part, most of them have little ties to the DCEU, so it wouldn’t be a conflict of interest. It’s now up to Kevin Feige and the casting directors to choose who they think is suited to play the iconic villain because according to the comics, Doom played an essential role in Avengers: Secret Wars.