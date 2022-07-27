Here we go again! After spending years lying about his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home and loving every minute of it, John Krasinski has taken a leaf right out of the Andrew Garfield playbook as he continues to dance around his responses when asked if he’ll reprise the role of Mr. Fantastic in the upcoming Fantastic Four reboot.

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show, the host asked Krasinski if he knew anything about his potential return as the stretchy superhero. Fallon also pointed out that there were rumors that Krasinski’s wife, Emily Blunt, would be cast as Sue Storm, making them the first husband and wife in Hollywood to play each other’s love interest in the MCU. But The Office alum didn’t give much of a straight answer, claiming he’s also in the dark.

“Seriously, what did you heard? I need to know. They don’t tell you anything…”

And just before Krasinski said anything concrete, he pretended to get shot by a silencing dart from Marvel and passed out for a brief moment. It seems like Krasinski is doing a better job keeping interviewers in the dark about his potential return to the MCU compared to Garfield, at least for now. But still, a straight answer was not forthcoming.

Krasinski made his debut in the MCU as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, before immediately getting back into the comic book business by voicing Superman in animated feature DC League of Super-Pets. And while it remains unknown whether or not he’ll be back, the actor did not give a straight answer when asked by Fallon, so take from that what you will.

Fantastic Four is scheduled to be released on November 28, 2024, and will be part of Phase 6 of the MCU lineup.