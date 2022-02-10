Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield joked about ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ lies

Perhaps more than any other Marvel movie to date, Spider-Man: No Way Home was the source of intense speculation ahead of its release, which required its cast to avoid spoilers more than usual when promoting it. In fact, the film’s stars often had to outright lie to the fans. Andrew Garfield and Charlie Cox certainly did, as they had to repeatedly deny that they were returning as their Peter Parker and Daredevil, respectively, when talking to the press.

Now that the truth is out there, Cox is beginning to open up about pulling the wool over people’s eyes for so long. And it turns out he and Garfield shared some laughs about lying to the whole world. While speaking to Digital Spy to promote his new AMC series Kin, Cox explained that he hasn’t spoken in person with his old friend about it, but he did send Garfield a funny video compiling all their fibs.

“We’ve been mates for many years,” Cox said. “Someone sent me a video… Someone had cut a video on YouTube of me and him, not together, in interviews and stumbling over questions, trying not to answer. It was like, someone had cut together a video of us going, ‘I… well… I don’t know. I can’t say.’ And just stumbling. Someone sent it to me. I thought it was very funny, and I forwarded it to him. But we haven’t actually talked about it.”

Cox has previously explained that, though he’s been stretching the truth in interviews for a while, for a long time he genuinely hadn’t been contacted by Marvel and had no idea if he had any future ahead of him as Matt Murdock, following Netflix’s shocking cancellation of Daredevil in 2018. “I was only lying for a little bit of time,” Cox stressed. “You still don’t want to spoil it for people.”

Murdock only appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home for a brief cameo, turning up as Peter’s lawyer for a single scene. Though he didn’t suit up as the Hornhead, he did get to display his expert reflexes in a tease at his superpowers. Co-screenwriter Erik Sommers has revealed, however, that a bigger role for Daredevil was considered, but it ultimately didn’t happen as it was felt it didn’t “service the story” of Tom Holland’s wall-crawler.