‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ writers confirm a bigger role for Daredevil was discussed

Proving that it’s impossible for even the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give you your cake and then have you eat it, too, fans went positively nuts when Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock made his long-awaited and heavily-rumored return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, only to voice their disappointment in the aftermath that he was only onscreen for a hot minute.

Of course, dealing with a multiversal narrative that had to find room for three Peter Parkers, Doctor Strange, Aunt May, MJ, Ned, Jonah Jameson, Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, Lizard, and more meant that there simply weren’t enough minutes to go around, and it’s not like No Way Home left anybody feeling disappointed.

However, during an appearance on The Q&A with Jeff Goldsmith podcast, writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers confirmed that they discussed giving Netflix’s former nocturnal vigilante a much bigger role in the story.

“Absolutely. That was the challenge with this movie bringing all these other characters in. We love these characters, and you would love to see them do all kinds of stuff. But the question is, what is there room for? I could watch any of these characters we brought in just do a whole other movie by themselves or in some various combination, but we have to, ultimately, service the story of our Peter Parker and our Spider-Man.”

There’s no chance Marvel would tease Cox’s comeback without having additional plans in store, so even though he didn’t get the chance to make much of an impression in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it’s surely going to be happening sooner rather than later on either the big screen or Disney Plus.