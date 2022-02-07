When it came to keeping the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home under tight wraps, Charlie Cox was right up there with Andrew Garfield, calmly refuting each and every rumor about his potential appearance in the film. He even went ahead and claimed that if Daredevil does become a part of the MCU, the studio will possibly reboot the character and pick another actor to play the part.

The film’s theatrical release in Dec. 2021 finally revealed the truth, but Cox refrained from explicitly addressing the same like Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Thankfully, the actor has finally broken his silence in a chat with Australia’s Supanova Comic Con & Gaming, sharing that keeping his return a secret while being bombarded with questions prior to the film’s release was a “nightmare.” The Daredevil explained that he had kept his silence even after the film’s release because he is still not aware of “what the rules are” when it comes to all the secret-keeping tactics practiced by Marvel Studios.

“I don’t think I’ve done any interviews. I still don’t know what the rules are. Obviously, it’s now known that I’m in Spider-Man. So, yeah. But more than that, I don’t know, and the little I do know, I’m obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything.” “For years, I have been asked questions about returning as Daredevil, and the genuine truth was I 100% assumed that was gone, that ship had just sailed. I didn’t hear from any of the folks at Marvel for a couple of years. It does now look like I was lying for a long time. I actually wasn’t, I was only lying for a little bit of time. You still don’t want to spoil it for people.”

Charlie Cox reprised the role of Matt Murdock after a break of over three years since Netflix canceled Daredevil. As per the streamer’s legal policies, the show’s characters could not appear in another non-Netflix project for at least two years. And now that Cox is back as the blind lawyer moonlighting as the Man Without Fear, he wants to keep playing the character in the MCU for “way, way more for many years” and hopes his journey as the Marvel hero “never ends.”

Currently, there are many rumors regarding Cox’s future in the MCU, ranging from him getting his own series/film to his potential return in upcoming Marvel series like She-Hulk and Armor Wars. While the actor still claims that he has no idea about what plans Marvel Studios has in store, he hopes to “interact with other MCU characters” and be a part of crossovers, something which was impossible when he was a part of the Netflix series, Daredevil.