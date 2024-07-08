10 Interesting facts about Charlie Chaplin you may not know

Charlie Chaplin, a pioneer of the silent film industry, remains an icon in the world of cinema. With his signature mustache and bowler hat, he is easily recognizable to people of all generations. He is widely known for his excellent comedy chops, but there are many other facets to the master of silent comedy. Here are some curious facts about Charlie Chaplin.

10. He composed most of the music for his films

Although Chaplin wasn’t a formally trained musician, he had an ear for music and composed most of the scores used for his silent films. He played several instruments by ear, including the piano, violin, and cello, but he couldn’t read sheet music. He collaborated with other musicians by humming the tunes so they could translate and arrange his ideas into a musical score. He always co-created the score for his movies, but it wasn’t until City Lights (1931) that he took full control of composing for his feature films.

9. There is a minor planet named after him

Russian astronomer Lyudmila Karachkina, who is responsible for the discovery of hundreds of minor planets or asteroids, named one after the silent film actor, whom she adored. The minor planet’s discovery was made in 1981 — four years after Chaplin’s death — and was officially named “3623 Chaplin.”

8. Charlie Chaplin was the first actor to appear on the cover of TIME

Photo via Wikimedia Commons

TIME magazine’s first issue was published on March 3, 1923, and Chaplin was the first actor to grace its cover on the July 6, 1925 edition. He was featured with his signature bowler, hat, cane, and his famous mustache. Prior to Chaplin’s appearance, some of the most notable figures on the cover included Franklin D. Roosevelt, Benito Mussolini, King George V, Sigmund Freud, and Thomas Edison, just to name a few.

7. Three of his four wives were teenagers when he married them

Charlie Chaplin with his wife Oona and their children. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Chaplin’s first wife was Mildred Harris, whom he married in 1918 when she was 16 and he was 29 years old. The relationship ended in a bitter divorce in 1920, with Chapling stating they were “irreconcilably mismated.” He married his second wife, 16-year-old Lita Grey, when he was 35. The marriage lasted three years before they divorced in 1927. Chaplin’s third wife was Paulette Goddard, who was 25 years old when they married in 1936. The marriage lasted six years before it amicably ended in 1942. His fourth wife, Oona O’Neill, was 18 years old when she married 53-year-old Chaplin in 1943. They stayed together until he died in 1977.

6. Charlie Chaplin never became a U.S. citizen

For almost four decades, Chaplin made the U.S. his home. However, the London-born actor never became an American citizen. In fact, the government forced him into exile in 1952. That year, Chaplin traveled to Europe to promote his movie, Limelight. While away, however, the Department of Justice released a statement saying that they would hold a hearing about whether the actor could re-enter the country. Since the late ‘40s, the FBI had been investigating Chaplin and his rumored ties to communist organizations. Chaplin’s re-entry permit was reinstated, but he didn’t return to the U.S. until 20 years later in 1972 to receive an honorary Oscar award.

5. There is no official record of his birth

During the FBI’s investigation into Chaplin, they sought help from the MI5 — the British security service. It’s widely known that the actor was born in London, but the MI5 wasn’t able to find his birth certificate. His background was thoroughly checked, and they concluded that Chaplin was, at most, a left-wing sympathizer and nothing more. He was not deemed a security risk, and there was no proof that he was part of any formal communist party. As for his missing birth certificate, biographer David Robinson stated that it wasn’t uncommon for births not to be recorded when Chaplin was born in 1889.

4. He received the longest standing ovation at the Oscars

In 1972, Chaplin returned to the U.S. for the first time since 1952. At first, he was hesitant, as he didn’t know how he would be received by the people after he stayed away for so long. He attended the 44th Academy Awards, where he was honored with the lifetime achievement award. He received a 12-minute standing ovation — the longest in the history of the Academy Awards. After accepting the award, the then 82-year-old actor said, “This is an emotional moment for me, and words seem so futile, so feeble. I can only say thank you for the honor of inviting me here. And you’re wonderful, sweet people.”

3. Charlie Chaplin died on Christmas day

Chaplin’s health deteriorated in the last years of his life. His speech, sight, and hearing were impaired, and he was confined to a wheelchair. In the days leading up to his death, he was given oxygen because of some breathing problems. Chaplin was surrounded by his family when he died on Dec. 25, 1977, at 88 years old, in Switzerland, the country he called home after he left the U.S. in 1952. According to his doctor, the actor died of old age, but his death was “peaceful and calm.” His wife, Oona, said, “Charlie gave so much happiness and, although he had been ill for a long time, it is so sad that he should have passed away on Christmas day.”

2. His body was stolen months after he was buried

Chaplin was laid to rest at the Corsier-sur-Vevey cemetery near his home in Switzerland. In Mar. 1978, two men dug up Chaplin’s grave and stole his coffin. They demanded $600,000 from his family in exchange for the actor’s remains. However, news of the grave robbery spread, and others started demanding money from the star’s family. As proof that they had the body, the robbers took a picture of the coffin, which gave a clue to their identities and whereabouts. Chaplin’s widow also talked to them on the phone, which allowed authorities to trace the calls. The robbers — who turned out to be unemployed mechanics — were eventually caught. Chaplin’s body was reburied, but this time, the coffin was covered with concrete slabs as added protection from potential grave robbers.

1. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II

Chaplin was supposed to be knighted by the queen in 1956, but due to the heat he was receiving due to the investigation about his alleged communist ties, the ceremony didn’t take place until 1975, when he was 85 years old. Queen Elizabeth II tapped the actor on his shoulders as he sat in a wheelchair before the KBE (Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) insignia badge was placed around his neck. As he exited the hall using a walking stick, a reporter asked him what he would be doing for the rest of the day, to which he jokingly answered, “Well, I’ll get drunk.”

