11 celebrities with prominent noses

Being a celebrity seems like it would be a rollicking good time, but it’s easy to forget the public scrutiny that comes along with fame. The more famous you are, the more you’re hounded and put under a microscope. Every little thing is looked at too closely, and mostly appearance.

The obsession with the celebrity body seems to extend to even the most trivial features – case in point: the nose. There are several celebrities with prominent noses, and several news outlets have pointed that out. Let’s take a look at some of the most notable.

Meryl Streep

One of the greatest actresses of any generation also has a striking and beautiful nose. Streep was born in 1949 and holds the distinction of being nominated for a record 21 Academy Awards and 32 Golden Globe nominations.

She’s won Oscars for Kramer vs. Kramer, Sophie’s Choice and The Iron Lady. She has countless other awards and accolades she’s picked up in a career that spans all the way back to 1976. Her breakthrough came in 1978 when she played Linda in The Deer Hunter.

Streep will next have a role in the film Babylon starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie. The film has release date of December 25.

Adrien Brody

Brody is one of those actors with such a signature look that it’s hard to imagine what he would be like without his prominent nose. Honestly, it’s one of the things that gives him that leading actor-y look. Brody’s face looks like it was expertly chipped from marble but they maybe miffed the nose a little but kept it because of how glorious it looks.

Born in 1973, Brody won the Academy Award for Roman Polanski’s 2002 Holocaust epic The Pianist. Brody’s nose hasn’t really held him back that much, and you could even make a case for saying it helped him, as he’s been the face of a number of ad campaigns over the years.

Brody’s latest project was as coach Pat Riley in the HBO Max show Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty.

Ben Stiller

Stiller is one of the most recognizable movie stars around and not just because he has a prominent nose. Stiller has been on the scene since the early 1990s, and he’s starred in a number of hit movies over the years, like There’s Something About Mary, The Cable Guy, the Meet the Parents trilogy and the Night at the Museum trilogy.

Other classics include Tropic Thunder, Dodgeball and Zoolander. He’s also a prolific director and directed the smash Apple TV Plus hit Severance. Like Adrien Brody, the nose hasn’t held him back much at all!

Sofia Coppola

Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Sofia Coppola is the daughter of famed director Francis Ford Coppola, and she’s married to fellow director Spike Jonze. She was born in New York in 1971 and she’s directed a number of notable movies, including Lost in Translation, Marie Antoinette and The Virgin Suicides.

She was actually born while her father was filming The Godfather, and she played Michael Corleone’s daughter Mary in the third movie. Her performance was widely panned so she instead decided to pursue a career in directing, something that she’s been extremely successful at.

She’s also a fashion designer, and in 2008 she designed a series of handbags made out of leather.

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP has a career that most actresses would dream of having. She was born in 1965 and has been acting since her first role on Broadway in 1976 in a production called The Innocents. From there, she had her breakout role as Annie in the Broadway production of the same name.

She went on to have a successful film career in the 1980s and in 1998 had a second surge in her career with the ultra popular HBO show Sex and the City. She also has a very prominent nose, something she’s had for the majority of her career.

When asked about plastic surgery, she told Us Magazine, “Yes, I am aging. Oh my God, I’m aging all the time. It’s like those flowers that wilt in front of you in time-lapse films. But what can I possibly do? Look like a lunatic?”

Maya Rudolph

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

Comedic star May Rudolph is one of the more well-known alumni of Saturday Night Live, but she’s had her share of movie roles as well. Besides her beautiful freckles, Rudolph also has a very prominent nose and sometimes curly hair.

Rudolph, whose middle name is Khabira, was born in 1972 and joined SNL in 2000. She’s appeared in movies like 50 First Dates, Idiocracy, Grown Ups and Bridesmaids. She’s also a prolific voice actress, with voice over roles in the Netflix animated show Big Mouth, the Fox show Bless the Harts and both the original and sequel to The Angry Birds Movie.

Barbra Streisand

Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Streisand is one of the most beloved singer/actresses of all time. She was born in 1942 and has had more than a six decade career in entertainment. She’s one of the few entertainers that have a coveted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

Her career started out in the 1960s in Broadway, which led to television and a record contract. She’s also had the most number one albums for a female artist of all time. Her prominent nose opened the door for a new type of ethnic look in Hollywood, giving countless other women who wouldn’t normally have a chance in Hollywood a shot at a career.

She’s even remarked on the nose, saying maybe it helped her to avoid some stereotypical Hollywood chauvinism.

“I wasn’t like those pretty girls with those nice little noses. Maybe that’s why (I wasn’t harassed). I have no idea.”

Cate Blanchett

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Blanchett, not unlike Streep, is one of the greatest actresses of any generation. She was born in May of 1969 and is perfectly capable headlining a blockbuster as much as she is an independent film. She currently has two Academy Awards, one for 2004’s The Aviator and one for Blue Jasmine.

Odds are fairly good that she’ll catch Streep and win another one at some point in the future. As for her nose, Blanchett has spoken publicly about plastic surgery and her thoughts on it. In an interview with EW, she shared her thoughts on the issue.

“There’s been a decade or so of people doing intervention with their face and their body. Now that we’re emerging from that people are seeing that long term, it’s not so great. I’m not sitting on a soapbox telling women what they should and shouldn’t do, but I know what works for me. I’d just be too frightened about what it means long term. In the end if you have all that stuff done… in the end you just see the work. It doesn’t fill me with admiration, it fills me with pity.”

Owen Wilson

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

When it comes to actors with prominent noses, you can’t get much more recognizable than Owen Wilson. The man’s face sniffer is legendary and far from hurting the actor, it’s probably helped him immensely. After all, it’s all about being recognizable in Hollywood.

Why is his nose so recognizable? Turns out Wilson broke it not once, but twice – and both times before he started acting. The first time was during a fight in high school as a teen and the second time was when he was playing football.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, Owen said that while people do frequently talk about his nose, telling him it’s “kind of odd” and “disfigured.” He he said it doesn’t really bother him as “my nose wouldn’t have been that great even if it hadn’t been broken.”

Wilson was born in 1968 and he’s been in a bevy of popular movies, such as Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, Midnight in Paris, Inherent Vice and Marley and Me.

He also stars in Loki and as Lightning McQueen in the Cars movies.

Lady Gaga

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Lady Gaga also graces this list. The superstar actress and singer is known for her garish costumes and incredible singing chops, so not a ton of attention is paid to her nose. In fact, she’s gotten a lot of attention for not doing anything to fix it – positive attention.

A lot of women praised Gaga for her nose when she appeared in the film A Star is Born, with InStyle going as far as saying the movie is “a love letter to every woman who’s hated her nose.” Far from being something to be ashamed of, “Ally’s nose becomes her superpower — and that added dose of confidence not only improves her self-image, but propels her to super stardom.”

Lea Michele

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

If there’s one thing we can learn from celebrities with big noses, it’s that maybe it isn’t such a bad thing after all. Many of these celebrities have done very well for themselves by just owning their features and learning to cope with them.

Lea Michele is no different. Michele said that Barbara Streisand is her hero and one of the main reasons she decided not to get a nose job. It’s a tough issue, especially since Michele revealed she was pressured to get a nose job at the tender age of 13 – something she refused to do.