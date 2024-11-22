‘A bit of a wild ride’: Cara Delevingne reveals what’s like to be Taylor Swift’s roommate

From annual 4th of July parties to thematic birthday bashes, Taylor Swift has proven to be an amazing host to the rich and famous. But, if you ever wondered what it would be like to live with her, don’t worry, model Cara Delevingne has your back.

Recommended Videos

Back in 2014 during the height of her 1989 popularity, Swift focused on herself and building meaningful connections with other power names in the industry. She often attended red carpets with her girlfriends, which the media later labeled as her “girl squad.” Among them were Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Jaime King, Martha Hunt, Lily Aldridge, and more.

Although she doesn’t attend premieres in a “squad” anymore, Swift is still close to many friends from back then and has always been there for them. Delevingne just revealed she lived with Swift for a while and detailed what it was like.

Cara Delevigne praised Taylor Swift for being “homely”

Model and actress Cara Delevingne had nothing but praise for her pop star friend about the time they lived together. During an interview with comedian Nikki Glaser for Interview Magazine, Delevingne reminisced about living with Swift, who invited her to stay with her “for a little bit” after a rough breakup, and described her as “homely,” something that surprises no one given Swift’s love for hosting, baking, and wine.

“I was going through a really horrible breakup, and she let me live with her,” Delevingne revealed, recalling the support she received from the superstar. However, that wasn’t exactly a smooth ride.

“We’re very different people. She’s very homely, because she looked after me so well, but we got into some — not trouble, but I definitely took her for a bit of a wild ride,” she continued, adding, “Just to get her to blush would be great.”

The conversation started after the two briefly discussed the haters and who they would like to see as part of a roast, a la Tom Brady. Glaser, who is a major Swiftie, suggested Taylor Swift, adding, “I would love a roast of Taylor Swift. But I actually wouldn’t because I would be angry if anyone was really mean.”

Delevingne agreed, revealing Swift has experience roasting people. “The thing about Taylor, though, is I’ve seen her do a speech at someone’s wedding before, and it was a roast.”

The Only Murders in the Building star added, “She’s one of the funniest, most clever people. Anyone could roast her easily, but at the same time, she could f**k everyone up so hard.” At the same time, Delevingne noted she could roast Swift considering their longtime friendship and that they lived together.

Swift and Delevingne have been friends for a long time. They were spotted hanging out with Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, and Gigi Hadid last November, and Delevingne also attended the Eras Tour in May 2023 in New Jersey. In return, Swift went to support her friend this year for a performance of the musical Cabaret on the West End in London, flying straight after her shows in Spain at the end of May.

Women supporting women is my favorite thing and Taylor Swift letting Cara Delevingne live with her during a rough breakup is just chef’s kiss.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy