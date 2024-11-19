‘She’s not worthy’: Brittany Mahomes’ friendship with Taylor Swift makes big-time Swiftie Taylor Strecker ‘so crazy angry’

For Taylor Strecker, there are friendships that are meant to be, but there are also those that do not make sense. In her opinion, a good example of the latter is Taylor Swift’s relationship with Brittany Mahomes, who, according to her, is not in the same league as the global superstar and her circle of “fabulous” friends.

The Taste of Taylor podcast host recently sat down with Page Six‘s Caroline Blair and vented about the contentious bond between the singer-songwriter and the quarterback’s wife. As a big Swiftie, it pains Strecker to see T-Swift’s closeness to the controversial former soccer player.

“I am very passionate about Brittany Mahomes and her friendship with Taylor Swift. I personally feel like she does not deserve it. She’s not worthy,” Strecker said in a video of her interview, released Monday.

According to Strecker, though she herself is not worthy of becoming friends with her idol singer, she isn’t as delusional as Brittany when it comes to the people she rubs elbows with.

“She just is so normal, and, like, let the fabulous queens be fabulous,” Strecker said before suggesting that Brittany seems to be trying so hard to fit in with the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker’s group of friends. “Like, what are you doing at a dinner with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner? Get out of here!”

The podcaster was referring to Swift’s outing with her girlfriends in late August to enjoy a sumptuous dinner at Emilio’s Ballato in New York. At the time, Mahomes was photographed joining Swift, Lively, and Turner for a girl’s night before a Kansas City Chiefs match.

Strecker then admitted that the cordial interactions between Taylor and Brittany just make her “so crazy angry” before continuing, “I can’t even see straight.”

Interestingly, the radio host’s criticism of Patrick Mahomes’ wife extended beyond the latter’s seemingly close ties with Travis Kelce’s girlfriend. “Don’t even get me started on her fashion. Everything she wears, it’s like she’s trying to infuriate me, specifically,” she said.

While she didn’t mince words in expressing her disdain for Brittany, she couldn’t help but heap praise on Swift, saying, “She’s so genuinely herself. I would die for her.”

But when Blair brought up the idea that Swift and Kelce should be endgame, Strecker once again went after Mrs. Mahomes as she’s not fine with the idea of the latter being able to attend the power couple’s wedding.

“But like Brittany does not deserve to be there. It’s just gonna be for a little bit, right? Do you think she’s gonna be in the wedding?,” she asked before asserting that she doesn’t want to see Mahomes as one of Taylor’s bridesmaids, come hell or high water.

Strecker is not the only one who does not approve of Taylor’s close bond with Brittany. Many of the singer’s fans have also encouraged her to ditch the Trump supporter. Last December, Mahomes addressed all of her bashers via an Instagram Story, telling them that they should just go back to where they came from instead of leaving her rude comments.

