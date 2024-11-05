‘So 2017 coded’: Taylor Swift wows with her Kansas City Chiefs style with shorts and high-knee boots and fans are screaming ‘Debutation’

Around this time last year, Swifties were still recovering from the possibility of seeing Taylor Swift support her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs games. A year later, this is no longer a surprise, especially when her schedule is free and her recent outfit at the Chiefs’ game has people screaming for what they want most.

The first game Swift attended was on Sept. 24, 2023, when her relationship to the three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end was a rumor. She made her way to the stadium through the front door — which gained major cool points with Kelce — and sat with Mama Kelce in a VIP section wearing the team’s colors, yet no official logo yet.

Since then, she has made frequent appearances at the games and even rushed across the world to attend the Super Bowl, which the Kansas City Chiefs won. As the queen of Easter eggs, Swift has even used her outfits to keep her fans on their toes, but the truth is, none of her outfits have been anything but casual, and she has sort of created a uniform for the games. She usually wears knee-high boots, shorts, a T-shirt, and some merch jacket, usually from a women-owned business or vintage, as the TaylorSwiftStyled account notes.

Was Taylor Swift’s recent look a hint to Debutation?

Swift served yet another killer look for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game and it quickly led to Easter egg speculations, although the look might not be a Debutation hint.

Ask every Swiftie, and they’ll tell you the phase of the moon actually indicates the connection to 2022’s Midnights and how it relates to the yet unreleased Reputation (Taylor’s Version). Cut us some slack, the last re-recording was announced in August 2023, and, despite the record-breaking, genre-defining, lyrically-perfect The Tortured Poets Department, the album was something Swift herself needed to write. All we’ve been asking for is the re-recordings of Reputation and her debut album, Taylor Swift, which are 100% recorded already.

Since the last two are elusive, fans see hints of them in every single thing she does. Naturally, this latest Chiefs’ look also had people guessing. She wore Christian Louboutin knee-high black boots, and a Dior saddle bag, which takes us right back to the country vibe of the debut album. Then, she paired it with high-rise black shorts, a black top, and a leather vintage Kansas City Chiefs jacket. The second part of the look screams Reputation, and many fans recognized that online.

So 2017 coded — pop_insider 🤍🖤 (@PInsider_) November 4, 2024 Taylor is serving major Reputation vibes! Love seeing her excitement with Mama Swift and Mama Kelce. Go Chiefs! — Nidhi Srivastava (@NidhiSriva86752) November 5, 2024

For the event, Swift arrived with her mother, Andrea Swift, and the two sat with Donna Kelce and Brittany Mahomes. This comes after Travis Kelce attended what seemed to be his last Eras Tour show in Indianapolis N2, given that all the remaining nine shows will clash with his Kansas City Chiefs schedule. With a week off, Swift had enough time to go home and support her boyfriend, and, naturally, the Chiefs won again.

Although it’s unclear whether Swift’s outfit, which combines her debut album’s country aesthetic with the all-black we’ve come to love from Reputation — a combo fans have since taken to calling Debutation — is really a hint, or nothing at all. Given the release of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology and the constant tease of the number two, fans have been guessing she might release both re-recorded albums at the same time, to get the whole re-recording process over with. Then again… it’s merely speculation, as Swift has yet to announce anything about the closing of her initial six-album era.

